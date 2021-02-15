How Can I Fix My Marriage After I Slept With My Wife's Two College-Age Nieces, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Get My Wife To Calm Down After I Told Her I'd Rather Just Divorce Than Go To Couples Therapy?

Two years ago, my wife went back to work after being a stay-at-home mom for 10 years. The transition caused a lot of tension in our marriage. We were constantly fighting over chores, meals, pickups and drop-offs, teacher's conferences and the like. The quality of our sex life suffered, too. I asked my wife to consider quitting her job. She barely makes enough to clear the costs of commuting and child care. She refused. Things got to the point where we agreed to go to therapy. As the appointment neared, I thought of all our friends who went through this process only to get divorced in the end. It made no sense to waste all that time, effort and money, so I told my wife we should separate and start divorce proceedings. You would have thought I'd suggested sacrificing one of our children. I am now staying at my brother's and my wife refuses to speak to me — we're communicating by text only. My children are distraught and my wife is not doing what's best for them right now. What do I need to do so my wife will calm down and look at this rationally? I know I should have prepared her better, but what's done is done and we need to move forward.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax argues that it is the letter writer who is not looking at this rationally. "You do realize you dropped the bomb that's distressing your kids?" she writes. "YOU are not doing what's best for them right now." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can My Husband And I Get Our Teenage Son To Stop Stealing Our Sex Toys?

My sixteen-year-old son is stealing our sex toys. My son took my husband's handheld toy several months ago. I found it where it shouldn't have been and let my husband know. He talked to our son and told him these are personal items, like a toothbrush, and that he needed to stop taking them. A few weeks ago I noticed my dildo was missing. I thought I had misplaced it or that my husband hid it somewhere. As it turns out, our son took it. We talked with him again and stressed that these are personal items and not something to be shared. I want to get him his own toy so he stops taking ours. My husband is squicked out about it and I agree it's weird to have your parents buy a toy for you but he clearly wants one. I don't want to pick it out. I want to give him a prepaid gift card and have him pick out what he wants from the website [of] a reputable shop. Is there a better way to handle this?

[The Stranger]

Dan Savage agrees with the letter writer that giving the son a gift card so he can buy his own sex toys is the best option. "Having a few sex toys of his own won't necessarily stop him from tearing your bedroom apart — there's still your pot and cash to find — but it will make him less likely to tear your bedroom apart looking for sex toys," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My HR Director To Stop Treating My Employee Like A Child After Finding Out He's Autistic?

I'm a newly-promoted manager and my very first hire, David, who just started a few weeks ago, recently told me he is on the autistic spectrum. (I had figured that previously during the hiring process, but it's not like I could just diagnose him.) I approached our head of HR, Danielle, with this new information so she could help me on the best way to communicate with David and not let his condition be an issue. She gave me really good input at first and I feel that really helped David connect with the team, and he even told me how things are going better than he expected. Here's the thing: after I talked to Danielle, she's started acting very ableist towards David — she talks to him in a childish voice, congratulates him for doing everyday stuff, like using the microwave, over-explains basic things like how to open the office window … I understand her intentions are good, but it's making everyone else uncomfortable. David hasn't said anything, but he seems uncomfortable as well and looked at me very puzzled the other day when Danielle started making funny faces to him through the glass door. The rest of the team doesn't know about David's disorder, but they are very much aware of Danielle's bizarre behavior to the point of ridiculing her behind her back. I was very clear that this will not be tolerated, but honestly I can't blame them: Danielle is making a fool of herself (especially for those who don't know the reason she is acting this way), and I really worry that her ableism might give us headaches in the future, including legal issues… How on earth do I approach this?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green offers the letter writer a script for telling Danielle that she needs to treat David the same as everyone else. "Ideally Danielle will get the message and change her behavior," she writes. "If she doesn't, at that point your options would be to talk with your legal department if you have one or figure out with your boss how best to take this over Danielle's head." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Fix My Marriage After I Slept With My Wife's Two College-Age Nieces Twice?

I live in a small town with my wife of 33 years. My wife has a large family, most of whom live in the same state as us. Two of her siblings had daughters the same age who grew up like sisters. Last summer her two nieces came to stay with us for a week while on a break from college. It turned out her nieces were hard-partying, dope-smoking, heavy-drinking types. One day, while my wife was at work and I was working from home, they got me to party with them. We got pretty wasted and ended up all hooking up. The same thing happened the very next day. I know they liked seducing their aunt's husband, and I had a mind-blowing experience. I assumed they were old enough to be discreet, but they weren't. A few weeks later one of them told another family member, and the news made it back to my wife. My wife was beyond upset. She told me to move out, but I refused. Since then, she has made my life a living hell. I never wanted to destroy our marriage, but the allure of two young women is a fantasy most men cannot refuse. I never believed two sexual exploits could destroy my marriage of 33 years. I am not seeing a way to fix this. Any suggestions?

[Creators]

Annie Lane urges the letter writer to honor his wife's wishes and move out if he cannot locate his sense of remorse. "You cheated on her with your nieces. (Yes, they are your nieces, too, even if not by blood)," she writes. "What you did was profoundly hurtful, no matter which way you slice it." Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Doing Anything Wrong By Standing At Strangers' Windows And Peering Into Their Homes At Night?

I like to walk through my town at night and briefly peer into people's windows to see their interior design. I'm not hoping to see people per se, just domestic space; it's a comforting, quasi-social experience in a completely isolated time (my country has been locked down for the majority of the last few months). If I make eye contact with a person, I immediately look away and keep moving. For additional context, I am a woman. The problem is, my partner gets very upset when I do this when I'm with them. They're convinced we are making people feel unsafe and are going to have the police called. I've never received any indication of this (although one time months ago, someone did step outside the house and ask me to move along). Am I doing anything intrinsically wrong?

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery advises the letter writer to stop lingering but gives her permission to briefly glance into windows while walking. "You have, I think, received one fairly clear indicator that people felt at the very least uncomfortable by this habit, since you yourself say that someone came out of their house to ask you to keep walking and stop staring into their living room," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Can I Sell A Meaningful Family Heirloom Belonging To My Late Mother-In-Law?

My mother-in-law died recently, and my husband and I have been spending evenings and weekends going through her things. It's a lot of work! I found a silver candlestick with a note from a deceased cousin: Apparently, the candlestick is part of the family's immigration story, and the cousin asked that it be kept in the family. My husband plans to call around to see who wants it. But I think I deserve it. I'm family, and I found it. I want to sell it and use the money to refurbish my flute. Thoughts?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes rules that the letter writer may keep the candlestick but not sell it. "Finders keepers does not govern here," he writes. "Selling it, though, would be disrespectful to the wishes of your husband's cousin and his family." Read the rest of his answer.