How Can I Find A Couples Therapist Who Will Tolerate My Husband Calling Them A Moron, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Find A Couples Therapist Who Will Tolerate My Husband's Extreme Hostility Toward Therapy As A Discipline?

A few years ago, I persuaded my husband to join me in couples therapy to cope with some issues in our relationship. It did not go well. He's a sweet guy but has little patience with fools and quickly reduced our first therapist to tears. A second also asked us not to come back and, by the third, it was clear this was not going to work. He insists that they were "morons" peddling "hype unsupported by evidence and based in sophomoric reasoning," which to be fair he supported in his utter demolition of their profession. The thing is, I really want to try again with somebody new. Is it fair to put somebody through what is likely to be a grueling session in which everything they say is tested and in which they are continuously asked to support their arguments with research? How do you find a therapist who can withstand constant probing and can hold their own against a very fierce mind? (I should add that my husband is impeccably polite, generally kind, but extremely rational and unlikely to ever take anything on faith.)

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris expresses concern for the letter writer's well-being. "Your husband sounds arrogant, rude, and not as invested in improving your relationship as he is in being right," she writes. "I can't help but wonder whether the way he's behaving in therapy mirrors the way he behaves in your relationship." Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk For Wanting To Pull Out Of My Friend's Wedding Because She Thinks My Boyfriend Is Too Good For Me?

My friend, "Mary," and I have known each other since we were children. We've grown apart over the past few years, but she still considers me important enough to make me a bridesmaid. Her wedding is set to be in 3 weeks. One reason why I sort of distanced myself from her was because of her treatment of my relationship. My boyfriend, "Jack," and I have been together for 3 and ½ years. He's a wonderful person, and there is no doubt in my mind that this is the man I want to marry, but Mary is under the impression that Jack is "too good for me" Jack comes from a very wealthy background. His parents are certainly very wealthy; he was practically guaranteed a lavish life from the moment that he left the womb. This is in stark contrast to my childhood; I grew up in a low income neighbourhood, often wondering where my next meal was, or how I was gonna help pay the bills at a young age etc. I'm grateful and proud for where I am today. Jack is considered to be "conventionally attractive," always looking like he should be on some magazine or billboard somewhere. Jack's good looks and background have led Mary to believe that "Jack deserves better than me," as, according to her, "There's no way I could have pulled someone so attractive and rich." It's pretty disheartening to hear those things constantly and it does kind of take a toll on you (and the friendship.)… Mary invited me for lunch with her fiancé and his friend, "Gary." … It was fine, as Gary seemed to be a great lad with great chat. He asked me why I was single, and I toldto him that I was in a happy committed relationship. He was very taken aback by my answer. He told me that Mary had set up a blind, double-date of sorts for the both of us. I was very confused (and slightly angry) I didn't want to be confrontational at lunch (especially in public) so I just carried on with the lunch. Luckily Gary wasn't upset and ended up making a few jokes about the whole ordeal. I called Mary later on in the day and asked her a ton of questions about why she thought it was okay to do that. At first she tried to deny it, but then she tried to justify it by saying that "Gary is a man who's more in my league," and since he was also a groomsmen, "We needed to 'get to know each other' better," I was shocked by her bluntness, so I just told her that I didn't want to be her bridesmaid anymore… Mary didn't take it well; trying to apologise and saying that it was a mistake. It's been a few days and her fiancé has been texting me, asking me to suck it up for the wedding. I feel petty and conflicted right now.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit endorse the letter writer's decision to pull out of the wedding and encourage her to pull out of the friendship as well. "It is entirely understandable to distance yourself from someone who gaslights and manipulates you like this," one of them writes. "She has been ACTIVELY insulting you!" Read the rest of their answers.

Do I Need To Apologize After Sending An Angry Reply To A Work Email Because It Contained Outdated Information?

My question is: *If* I was actually the toxic party, how can I recover from this? … I will admit to having a very direct communication style, and that is especially true when I am angry… The incident began when I was forwarded an email that was sent to my boss, his boss, and his boss. The email erroneously stated that I had not taken a required training course that I most certainly had taken. I replied to the original sender that I had taken the course, attached the "transcript" of courses I'd taken, and asked that a correction be sent to my boss's boss's boss. I received a reply saying the data had been pulled 2.5 days before the email was sent and before I took the class. That is when I became angry because those who sent it knew it might be inaccurate and sent it to my company's second highest executive anyway, without any reference to its potential inaccuracy. I said there was no disclaimer on the data presented in the email, it appeared that I still had not taken the class even after I had done so, and I explained that I felt quite violated because it had been sent to such a high level manager. I added that since the report was sent even though it was known to possibly be outdated, with no indication that it could be incorrect, a correction needed to be sent. All hell broke loose. Even though I was the one who was maligned, I was told that I had taken the training later than required (true, but irrelevant to the issue, and the first time in 4.5 years at the company I'd been late) and that my email was harsh and unnecessary. I refused to acknowledge wrongdoing because I was not insulting. I was direct and firm, but did not personally attack her. I do not believe I even came close to crossing a civility line! … No details have been omitted. Am I toxic and need to eat crow, or am I working in a toxic corporate culture and need to find another job?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green rules that the letter writer significantly overreacted. "Replying that you felt violated by this is ... a lot," she writes. "That is not something that should typically come up at work in the context of routine emails, likes ones about training deadlines." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My 67-Year-Old Boyfriend Back After He Left Me For A 22-Year-Old And Then Rebuffed My Attempt To Reconcile?

My 67-year-old boyfriend of 12 years threw me out for a 22-year-old, but soon afterward, he called and said he thought we could still work it out. We ran into each other in public a month ago, and he couldn't keep his hands off me. He said he'd call me that night, but he never did. And when I tried him, he didn't pick up. He later sent me a text saying: "Not gonna happen. Too late." I have a feeling that he won't speak to me or see me because he knows that he'll want me back. Right now, all my belongings are still at his place. I told him that once they leave, they won't come back. He has said nothing to me about getting my stuff, but I'm going to just show up. I still love him deeply and want to try to make this work. What have I got to lose?

[Creators]

Annie Lane asks why the letter writer is trying so hard to get back together with someone who has treated them terribly. "It's time you drop him like a bad habit," she writes. "The longer you go without seeing him, the easier it will get and the healthier you will become." Read the rest of her answer.

How Do I Gracefully Quit My Job In Response To Wage Theft And Other Labor Law Violations?

Several months ago, I started working for a lovely family as their nanny. I have grown to love each member of the household as dear friends. However, the job no longer aligns with my financial goals and energy budget. At the time of my interview, I was clear about vacation time, guaranteed hours, sick time and my need to leave promptly to work on my business that I'm creating. It took them several months to "review" the contract I thought we'd agreed upon. They removed all PTO and created an IOU system for when I need to go home sick. This is illegal to do in my state. Although their contract has since expired, they keep mentioning our sitting down to review a new one. And the last "family sit-down" resulted in husband and wife yelling at each other, further keeping me past my allotted time. I am now regularly kept there two to three hours late, unpaid, because they "lost track of time." Due to many comments I have heard, said to both me and their kids, I do not believe they will stay in touch after my employment. I have thought about bringing up my old expectations, but they seem to lack the ability to listen to my needs. Everything is negotiated with offers of things I do not need or want. They also triangulate their issues with me in the middle. How do I gracefully exit this position now, so that I don't continue to sacrifice my business goals for this family of likely future strangers that I once cared deeply for?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin urge the letter writer to be direct. "Tell them you have so enjoyed working for them but have decided, now that your contract has expired, to concentrate on your business full-time," they write. "Then leave." Read the rest of their answer.

How Can I Convince My Sister To Find A New Name For Her Son Because It's Somewhat Similar To My Son's Name?

I have three children, ages 10, 8 and 5. I live about 45 minutes from my sisters and my parents, so we spend holidays and more together. My younger sister is pregnant and wants to name the baby "Bradley" because she and her husband can't agree on any other name. When she asked my opinion, I was taken aback because my 5-year-old's name is "Bradford." At first I said it would be OK. But after a few days of thought, I asked her to please not use Bradley as a first name because my son (and hers) may want to use "Brad" in school or sports at some point, and it would be confusing. This has caused a family rift, as everyone thinks I'm being unfair. At this point, it's not about the name. It's more about her deciding to ignore my wishes. Are there baby-naming rules of etiquette to follow? I will, of course, love the child regardless, and I love my sister. We are close. However, I'm surprised they can't come up with any other name, knowing that it bothers me. Help!

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren advises the letter writer to let it go. "Because of the five-plus year age difference between the boys, there shouldn't be a problem with 'confusion' because by the time her son is ready for kindergarten, your son will be so much further along in grammar school," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.