Is It Normal That My Boyfriend Has Hundreds Of Photographs Of My Dad On His Computer, And Other Advice Column Questions

Is It Normal That My Boyfriend Has Hundreds Of Photographs Of My Dad On His Computer?

My bf and I have been together for a year. We live together and he has a couple of laptops — one of them is a personal one which I occasionally use. A few days ago I opened his laptop which wasn't shut down and it opened a photo album. My dad was on the thumbnail so I clicked on it. He had hundreds of photos of my dad. (For the record, my dad has lots of pics available online due to his profession, can't elaborate further) I asked my bf about it and he simply said that it's for "research". I asked him what he's researching exactly and then he said that he can't tell me because it's "confidential". I told him that it's very bizarre and worrying that he has a ton of my dad's pics on his personal laptop. He just gave me a weird smirk and said "whatever you think it is — it's the opposite". I feel like I'm in the twilight zone or something. His complete nonchalance, the way he's not even bothered how it comes across. We talked about it again and he said that he understands how I feel but shouldn't be worried I'm confused. This isn't normal right

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/relationship_advice subreddit speculate that the boyfriend's reason for owning the photos could be prurient or political. "[I]f you can, check when the first picture was saved," one of them writes. "It if predates your relationship, chances are he was using you to get close to your dad." Read the rest of their answers.

Is My Husband Right That It Would Be Racist For Me To Speak My Native Language To Our Child?

I grew up in Ireland, where we weren't allowed to speak our language or participate in our culture in any way by English law. I went to America for college and married an American man, and am now pregnant. I suggested to my husband that I speak Irish and he speak English to the baby, so they grow up bilingual. He said the baby won't be speaking a language he doesn't speak. I'm heartbroken, since he knows how hard it was for me and my family to be so disconnected from our culture, and how hard we fought — and Irish people still fight — for our language not to die. When I tried to explain this, he rolled his eyes and said his family is descended from French and Italian as well as English, so by my logic we should teach the baby four languages. 1) He only speaks English. 2) We could learn as much French and Italian as we can before the baby comes if it's important, which I told him. 3) His families immigrated here more than 100 years ago, and I've never heard him talk about those cultures before now. I've tried to discuss this calmly over the past few days, which has only resulted in worse and worse fights, until he finally yelled that I'm white and I should stop acting like I'm special, or the baby's going to think white people are oppressed. I've never compared our occupation with what people of color go through in America, or any country. Since moving here my husband and I have participated in protests and political meetings for racial equality, and never once has he mentioned that my desire for connection to my culture is offensive or even related to the fight of oppressed people in America. I don't understand why he is offended at the idea of our child having the freedom to know this part of their culture, which is so important to me since I know the pain of it being illegal. Is this inappropriate in America? Is it giving up solidarity with people of color if I teach my child my language, when many people face racist violence for not speaking English?

[Slate]

Nicole Chung rules that there would be nothing inappropriate about the letter writer teaching their child Irish. "While it would be ideal to have your husband's understanding and cooperation, you do not actually need his permission to teach your child about their roots or the culture the two of you will share," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Was It Sexual Harassment When HR Interrogated Me For Hours Over An Injury I Got From BDSM?

In my personal life, I enjoy BDSM. I keep it out of my work life, obviously… However, one time, I made a decision that left me with a visible face injury that was not easily covered… I went into work the next day and made an excuse. Luckily, I play roller derby as well so I can explain most things away. However, I have a coworker, "Mary," who has noted my bruises (arms, legs in the summer when shorts are dresscode appropriate) before and asked if I was safe at home. She dropped it once I said yes, but the visible face injury seemed to concern her. She did not approach me, instead was asking around. I also have a friend on staff, "Lee." We do a lot of stuff outside of work together, we talk about everything… When Mary asked them, Lee thought they were doing me a favor by saying that it wasn't abuse, it was BDSM. Needless to say, they were not. Mary went to HR and told them that I was flaunting the injury as a ... sexual trophy, I guess? I had to endure hours of questioning about my injury — how I got hurt, what exactly happened, who I told. I had to reveal to more people than I care to say about my "activities." (I told them that I got it from my partner consensually but refused to give further details. I thought lying might be ... wrong somehow? I panicked. I wish I had stuck to the derby story, honestly.) And I had to assert that at no point did I ever mention it to Mary and that I wasn't actively getting off on showing people my injury. I was humiliated. And Mary won't talk to me. And she's still telling people I'm disgusting… Is there anything I could have done (other than apparently not befriending Lee)? Is it sexual harassment? I feel awful. Should I just cut my losses and look for another job?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green urges the letter writer to talk to a lawyer about HR's wild mishandling of this incident. "Ideally, I'd like to see you go back to HR and say that being questioned for hours about someone's allegations about your sex life was wildly inappropriate and feels like harassment to you, and that Mary speculating on your sex life to other employees is definitely harassment and you want it stopped," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Fiancé To Stop Expecting Me To Do Chores All Day When I'm Working From Home?

As the pandemic has forced many to work remotely, I feel certain I'm not the only person with this dilemma. I have been working from home since last March. My fiance, on the other hand, has a manual labor job in a skilled trade. Abby, it seems like every other day he picks a fight with me because he thinks I should have the house clean, chores done and dinner cooked when he returns from work, despite the fact that I have been working at my job all day. He equates my being home to me being able to take care of all the chores. He criticizes me and calls me lazy and other names all the time. Regardless of what he thinks, I have a demanding job in an IT field, which is no less demanding because I'm home. It involves numerous conference calls all day. I have an opportunity now where some of us can come back to the office, but because I have an autoimmune disease, I'm hesitant. Should I go back to the office to keep the peace or remain working from home, which I actually enjoy? I have talked to him about this repeatedly, and it not only doesn't seem to be getting any better, it's getting worse. Your thoughts?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren encourages the letter writer to prioritize their physical and mental health. "Your fiance appears to be having a chauvinistic fever dream in which he has been transported back to the 1950s," she writes. "If he can't dig deep and find it in his heart to chip in, then for the sake of your health and your sanity, please rethink this engagement, because it is unhealthy." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Girlfriend To Stop Demanding Constructive Criticism About Her Sexual Performance?

My girlfriend of three years is amazing — kind, smart, talented. The total package. But she has this one habit that really grates me. Any time she does something, whether it's cook dinner or show me a presentation she made for work or give me a gift, she gets annoyed when I don't follow up my compliment or "thank you" with constructive criticism. So I'm always having to say "dinner was great but the potatoes were a little bland" or "the PowerPoint looks good but the colors you used clash." Naturally, this also applies to our sex life. Every time we have sex it has to be followed by my critiques of her "performance." I never have any critiques! She's great in bed! To avoid a fight, I've started just making stuff up. But to be honest, nothing turns me off like having to keep a running list of lies about what she could do to improve. If I don't criticize her afterward, she has a panic attack. I'm a guy, I kind of just want to pass out after sex. She does see a therapist for some issues with her parents from when she was growing up. They were loving but also the kind of family that always had to be "the best" at everything. Even at their family gatherings they're all trying to one-up each other. I'm not sure if she's talked about this to her therapist or not. I've asked but she waves me off. I know she doesn't think there's anything wrong — she just says she likes to know how she can improve at different things so she can become a better person. I don't want to break up with her. How can I get her to stop begging me to talk badly about her?

[Slate]

Rich Juzwiak advises the letter writer to tell their girlfriend her demands for feedback are unreasonable, controlling, and a turnoff. "I know that's not the criticism she wants, but it's the criticism she needs," he writes. "Hopefully she doesn't take it too hard, but if it makes her wish she never asked and she stops, it would still qualify as a success." Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Tell My Cousin That The Ring Our Grandmother Gave Her Was Stolen From Me?

For my 16th birthday, my grandmother had a very large amethyst made into a custom ring for me. She was not a typical "sweet" grandmother, and this was the only birthday gift I received from her after entering high school. I adored that ring and wore it nearly every day. A few years later, it went missing. I looked everywhere, but it was gone. More time passed, and I visited my cousin for her wedding. She was wearing my ring on her finger! I have discovered that my grandmother stole it from my jewelry box a few years after she gave it to me, and then gifted it to my cousin. I have been devastated about this for many years, and will be seeing my cousin soon. I would like to address this and have my ring returned to me, but not embarrass myself, my cousin or our mothers. How should I handle this?

[UExpress]