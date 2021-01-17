How Can I Get My Boss To Stop Sitting In Her Car Outside My House For Hours, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Tactfully Ask My Boss To Stop Sitting In Her Car Outside My House For Hours?

Due to health reasons, I have been working remotely during the pandemic. I'm grateful to have the type of job where this is possible, and I appreciate my boss's flexibility. But my boss knows where I live. I have the type of job where occasionally — and on a fixed schedule — I have to look at physical paperwork that my boss reviews before I do. She insists on dropping it off at my house, but instead of a simple handoff, she prefers to review the papers in real time outside my house, sitting in her car for hours directly outside my window. I'm not exaggerating: she camps out there for hours, in plain view of my living room, which also currently serves as my office space. I feel like she's watching me, or doesn't trust that I'm really home and really doing my work. The whole thing makes me incredibly uncomfortable. It also makes my husband (another remote worker) even more uncomfortable. I have offered to come pick up the paperwork myself at the office and meet her outside for a quick, masked handoff, but she won't read between the lines. I think she believes she's being helpful by bringing it my way. In theory, that's true. In practice? Not so much. How do I let her know that I would prefer she not sit outside my house like this? How can I tactfully insist that I go pick up these documents myself?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green agrees that this is odd behavior and advises the letter writer to matter-of-factly tell the boss that this system isn't working. "I would take the easy way out on this and just blame it on neighbors — as in, 'We've had neighbors tell us they feel uncomfortable having someone sit in a car outside their houses for hours, so I'm going to need to start picking the paperwork up from you,'" she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Daughter To Stop Carrying Around A Dead Rabbit?

My 5-year-old daughter, "Maya," loves rabbits. She loves books about rabbits. She loves movies about rabbits. When she sees an actual rabbit in the wild, it's the highlight of her week. She desperately wants a pet rabbit, but our apartment building doesn't allow any pets other than fish. So this Christmas, my in-laws (who can best be described as "eccentric but well-meaning") gave Maya a stuffed rabbit. I don't mean "stuffed" rabbit as in a plush toy. I mean "stuffed" as in THE TAXIDERMIZED CORPSE OF AN ACTUAL DEAD RABBIT. Maya adores it. She talks to it, sings to it, reads to it, sleeps with it, and carries it with her everywhere. Words cannot express how much I hate this thing. I don't want to stare into the glassy eyes of a rabbit corpse while I'm eating my dinner. I don't want a dead rabbit snuggled on the bed with us while I read my daughter a bedtime story. But I know that Maya would be heartbroken and confused if I took it away from her. She views it as a super-realistic toy and doesn't understand that it's something that used to be alive and is now dead (she also doesn't quite grasp the "meat is dead animals" thing)… Right now, the stuffed rabbit is by her side the entire time she's in Zoom class, and I know that if she starts in-person school, she will want to take it to school with her. Her school is K-8, so if she gets labeled as "the weirdo with the taxidermy rabbit" now, that could follow her all the way until she's in high school. I want to wean her off of the rabbit before then, but I have no idea how when it's the only toy she ever wants to play with and she has a meltdown if she doesn't have it with her. I know eventually she will move on to something else of her own accord, but the looming start of in-person school means this should ideally occur within the next two months. Do you have any suggestions on how to help this happen?

[Slate]

Michelle Herman urges the letter writer to accept the dead rabbit for now, since Maya will certainly move on to another favorite toy eventually. "If you are determined to try to nudge things along, I suppose you might see if a really big stuffed rabbit or one that moves or is creepily realistic (but was never alive) would entice her away from the stuffed dead one," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Daughter To Stop Reading So Much?

My daughter is 22, she has a steady (but starter) job in her preferred field and rents her own place. I'm very proud of her and she's always been a great kid. She's been back home with us for a few weeks because of the holidays, and I've noticed she reads, a LOT. She works from home, and whenever she has breaks at work (in between calls, etc) she reads. She reads before going to sleep. She reads on weekends. She reads on car rides. Etc. She spends pretty much all of her free time reading… I get that it's a hobby but it's basically wasting her time, it's not really gonna give her anything. I've told her multiple times to waste less of her time but she always just shrugs it off. Yesterday I was driving her somewhere and we were chatting in the car, and the topic of books came up. She started talking about some fantasy mystery novel (her favorite genre) she's reading and how she basically read all of the good fantasy mystery novels in English she could find, so she started reading ones translated from Chinese… I started talking to her about how she needs to read less and focus on university more. She tried to change the topic. I pointed out that instead of reading a billion novels each week, she could take half of that time and use it to study for university, or for anything else that's not just time thrown away (like a sport, etc)… In the end, what happened is that she's now upset and doesn't want to talk to me. Her dad thinks I shouldn't be interfering in what she spends her time on as she's an adult, but I still think she needed that wakeup call. But it's been bothering me, maybe I was wrong and her dad was right? I don't think so, but please give your opinions. Thank you in advance!

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit generally agree that the letter writer was a jerk. "Many parents would love to see their children or family members read more," one of them writes. "It's a healthy, educational and fun hobby with zero impact on you." Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Get My Daughter To Stop Picking Her Nose In Public?

I have a beautiful daughter in her mid-20s. She is attractive, bright, friendly and hardworking. She has so much going for her. She does have a peculiar bad habit: She picks her nose in public. It's not just a quick pick when no one is looking. This is a thorough deep cleaning without a tissue. I have tried to talk to her about this, but her response is: "People need to accept me for who I am. If they don't like me because I pick my nose, I don't need them as friends." I can't help but think that her behavior is more than just a bad habit. I think there is a deep-rooted problem that drives her to do this. I think she uses it as a test to see whether people accept her and, perhaps, to drive some people away. I have discussed this with other members of our family and her friends. They all say about the same thing: "If she wants to pick her nose, let her pick her nose." I love her and want to see her succeed in life. I think her habit is holding her back socially, and it may affect her in her future career. I can't help but think that this a form of personal sabotage. I don't know how to continue bringing up the subject and find the right words to encourage her to take a good look at her habit and understand why she is doing this. I hope you have some ideas for me.

[Creators]

Annie Lane points out that nose-picking can introduce germs while causing microabrasions inside the nose. "You can't force someone to give up a bad habit, no matter how gross or self-destructive the habit might be," she writes. "On the other hand, I can't blame you for trying." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Leave My Church After The Pastor Had A Secret Affair With Me While Lying About His Fiancée?

A new single pastor was assigned to my church. He asked if I was single and if I had kids. I told him no, and we began having an affair. For two years, it was all in secret. Then I began noticing that a single lady from his previous church would visit. He told me she was concerned about him being alone, so she was stopping by on her way through. Well, I now know she was more than that. While he was having his affair with me, he was engaged to her. When I confronted him, he denied it. They got married in secret, and he didn't tell the church until afterward. Everyone was shocked because he talked so much about being an open book and being truthful. I was and still am in shock. I love my church, but I hate my pastor. Should I leave?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren says that either the pastor should leave the church or the letter writer should. "His affair with you was, to say the least, unethical and should be discussed with the governing board of your church," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Friend, Again, That She's Not Allowed To Talk About Her Insomnia Problems Because She Doesn't Have Kids?

I have kids who are 8 months old and 2 years old, so when a childless friend told me she had been sleep-deprived, I just laughed and told her she doesn't know what sleep-deprived is. She didn't say anything about it in the moment, but then later sent me an email detailing health problems she's had related to insomnia and telling me she thought I was insensitive. I replied, "You're acting like this is personal about you. I'm just telling you, no parent wants to hear a non-parent whine about not sleeping." She didn't reply to that and I had basically forgotten about it, but I saw her yesterday and she was very cold to me. Do you think I should address this with her again? It's not that I'm unsympathetic if she's really having problems sleeping, it's just that it's fairly ridiculous for her to compare what she's going through to what parents of young children go through.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax rules that the letter writer owes their friend an abject apology. "Not only were you awful to this friend, but you also took her patient explanation as an opportunity to be awful to her all over again!" she writes. "And you still don't see it." Read the rest of her answer.