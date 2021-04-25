How Can I Convince My Wife To Choose My Boss As Her Cancer Surgeon Even Though She's Uncomfortable With Him, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Convince My Wife To Choose My Boss As Her Cancer Surgeon Even Though She's Uncomfortable With Him?

I am a surgery resident training in a prestigious program. My wife was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, which was diagnosed after she saw (at my behest) my program director who happens to be a cancer surgeon with a national reputation. She has since met with the multidisciplinary team and started on chemotherapy. The surgery part of her treatment won't happen for a few months, but here is my problem: My wife does not want my program director to be her surgeon! She thinks he is a "cold fish," and wants to ask a younger woman — whom she has met through departmental social events only — to do her surgery. The woman is also fellowship trained in surgical oncology, so there is not an issue of her competence. I have tried to explain to my wife this would be an affront to my program director and would make things awkward for me, but she is pretty adamant. Please help.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax advises the letter writer to make up an excuse to their program director, if need be. "I'll offer the grace of considering that this is your way of feeling like you can control even one small part of a traumatic and scary thing," she writes. "But overruling your wife on her care preference is not the place to assert your power." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Convince My Husband That The White Stranger Who Touched Our Black Daughter's Hair Without Asking Had Good Intentions?

I'm a white woman married to a Black man, and we have a beautiful 9-year-old daughter together. Our family would eat at a local restaurant for breakfast every Saturday morning prior to the pandemic, and now that things are starting to get back to normal, we decided to go back there last weekend for the first time in over a year. My husband couldn't attend, so it was just me and my daughter. Everything was going fine until a white man who is a regular at this restaurant stopped by our booth and ran his fingers through my daughter's thick curly hair and mentioned how beautiful it was. My daughter and I were shocked, but we didn't say anything. When I came home and told my husband, he was furious. He was so mad that I had to physically restrain him from going to the restaurant to knock the guy out. Is my husband overreacting? I thought the guy crossed the line, but it's not like his intentions were malicious. We see him at this restaurant often, and he's a very nice man. I know that it's not politically correct to touch a Black girl's hair, but now I'm worried that my husband has anger issues that I'm unaware of. I have never seen him that angry in the 13 years we've been together and he's still angry about the incident today. How can I talk him off the ledge? Please help!

[Slate]

Doyin Richards explains that it's inappropriate to touch a stranger under any circumstances and that there is a long history of white people dehumanizing Black people by touching them without permission. "I'm all for your husband being as firm as he needs to be with the guy at the restaurant without being physically violent with him," he writes. "People like that guy need to understand how incredibly disrespectful it is to do what he did to your child, and apparently you do too." Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Break Up With My Girlfriend After She Told Me Her Dream Is To Be A Full-Time Stay-At-Home Dog Mom?

So I'm 27M and I make good money, around 250k a year. I have a girlfriend who also works and makes about 50k a year. I am pretty happy with her aside from one thing. She has 2 dogs. A Pitbull and a Lab. They are both energetic dogs and are fairly big. My gf babies them a lot and buys them expensive doggy clothes and food, and takes them on vacations with her. She only makes 50k a year and spends around 10k on the dogs. She showed me her bank account and it was pitiful. The money she could have been saving went into her dogs. I'm not one of those people who hates dogs, but I think what she is doing is excessive. She sends them to a Doggy spa once in a while which costs 300. Anyway we were talking about our future together and I asked her what she saw in our future. She said she wanted to stop work and she would becomes a full time stay at home dog mom. I was pretty pissed because I realised she would be sitting at home while I was working and making money for her dogs. I told her maybe she should continue to work and that the dogs can have the same routine (so she can help support the house while keeping her dogs). She told me it's not an issue as I'll be making enough money and that as her dogs get older they would require a more lavish life. I think we have completely different goals in life and I don't want to be helping her dogs even more. They are already living like kings. So I'm thinking of breaking up.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/relationship_advice subreddit generally agree that the letter writer should break up with his girlfriend. "Tell her honestly and directly that's not the future you had in mind," one of them writes. "If she disagrees, maybe it's better if she can find someone who supports her and her hobbies better." Read the rest of their answers.

Can I Turn Off Push Notifications For The Angry Emails My Boss Sends After Hours Because He Reads His Emails In The Wrong Order?

My boss has a habit of sending panicked/angry emails way after hours (we're talking 11 pm on a weeknight) and on weekends. Never are these emails concerning actual emergencies — he simply doesn't read his email all day, works his way through his inbox between the hours of 8 pm and midnight, and is understandably completely out of the loop and without crucial context when he's reading otherwise ordinary intra-company correspondence. He works his way through daily emails backwards, starting with the most recent, and as a result, nine times out of ten he sends an email 15 minutes later, apologizing for flying off the handle, and acknowledging that the necessary context he needed was contained in emails sent earlier in the day. These panicked/angry emails trigger push notifications to my phone, and naturally, I am compelled to read them. Otherwise — major anxiety. So my question is, can I turn off push notifications after hours and on weekends? Or can I turn them off after a certain hour? Perhaps I'm off-base here, but these emails feel inappropriate and unprofessional, and they trigger a lot of needless stress among me and my colleagues. As I said, the subject of his late-night Internet tantrums tend to clear themselves up with a bit more reading on his part — but I'm anxious that in turning off push notifications all together, I might miss the first real, bona fide emergency.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green encourages the letter writer to turn off their push notifications. "It's pretty ridiculous that your boss didn't figure out after the first couple of times this happened that he needs to read back further before losing his cool, because the info he needs is there if he looks," she writes. "Is he ... not good at drawing logical conclusions and learning from experience?" Read the rest of her answer.

Why Didn't My Friend Reach Out To Me After I Clearly Told Her I Wanted To End Our Friendship?

Several months ago, I sent a letter to my friend of 55 years that ended our friendship. Despite her moving around the country over many of these years, we've kept our friendship intact talking on the phone weekly and visiting each other several times each year. She has been rude to me and my husband on several occasions. We belong to opposing political parties and have had a longstanding agreement to not discuss politics for the sake of our friendship. She has breached that agreement several times over the past few years and did so in an arrogant and aggressive manner. Because of the way she treated me, I stated that I felt our friendship had run its course. I sent my letter five months ago and have had no response from her! If she really cared about me and our friendship, don't you think I would've heard from her by now? Was I wrong in establishing and defending my boundaries? I miss my friend.

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson asks the letter writer what exactly they expected their friend to say. "You've broken up with her. She seems to have accepted your choice and is respecting your boundary," she writes. "Now it's your turn to accept your choice." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Daughter I Disapprove Of Her Boyfriend's Job, Education And Religion?

I am the mother of a beautiful and talented 23-year-old daughter. I have always wanted her to date and marry someone who was established, educated and of Christian faith. My daughter recently told me that she has started a relationship with a 28-year-old department store worker. He did not go to college, he is not a faithful Christian and he does not have his priorities set for establishing a career. I don't want to discourage my daughter from being with the person she wants to be with, but I want her to realize that she can date somebody with more to offer. What do I do? Do I continue to support her dating a man who is going nowhere?

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole counsels the letter writer to find out more about what her daughter is looking for in a relationship. "If you put your foot down about wanting her to stop dating this man, you may end up pushing her right into his arms," she writes. "Instead, talk to her." Read the rest of her answer.