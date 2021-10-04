Should I Continue My Relationship With A Man I Just Found Out Stalked Me For A Year Before We Met, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Continue My Relationship With A Man I Just Found Out Stalked Me For A Year Before We Met?

I recently discovered that my boyfriend of almost two years, Adam, was stalking me for over a year before we met. For context: This is the best relationship I've ever had and until recently, I would have told you that Adam was perfect for me. He is thoughtful, funny, caring, and so supportive. I was violently abused growing up and all my relationships before Adam were with guys who hit me too — Adam has never been violent and encouraged me to see a therapist last year to help me through my trauma and internalized homophobia (I'm a gay man)… We moved in together quite recently. It was when I was on his computer to print something that I found a file with my name in it. (I did a search for my full name to quickly find the document I had sent over to print, and this other one came up as buried within some folder of Adam's.) The document had last been edited in 2019, before we met. I opened it, and felt like I'd stepped into a horror movie. It was full of information about me: jobs, hobbies, friends, ex-boyfriends, favorite coffee shop (the place where we officially "met" in what seemed to me like a cute coincidence). More chillingly, it contained details of my addresses and my ex-boyfriend's address. Adam walked in on me looking at it, and I just started yelling at him, demanding to know what the hell this was. He stalled for a while, then admitted everything… He claims it started innocently enough with standard social media "stalking" but "just sort of escalated." He said he had never been this obsessive about anyone else, which I think I believe, as I've met his ex and they're on perfectly cordial terms (his ex was friendly and certainly didn't mention anything along the lines of "by the way, he stalked me"). I was deeply freaked out and panicked but Adam persuaded me to stay; we're currently sleeping in separate rooms because I feel so weird around him right now. I wanted to talk to a friend but he begged me not to, saying they wouldn't understand and that my friends shouldn't "get a vote in our relationship." I know this is crazy of me but I am genuinely conflicted. I wish I'd never seen the document... Am I being unbelievably stupid for even considering this not a dealbreaker? I feel trapped and slightly crazy right now. Please help.

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris encourages the letter writer to break up with his boyfriend. "The documentation! The addresses! Tracking your movements! Literally showing up to find you at the coffee shop!" she writes. "This is more than just scrolling through someone's Instagram — or even Googling them and reading all the results — to get a better sense of who they are." Read the rest of her answer.

Why Aren't My Employees Excited To Attend Our Monthly All-Staff Meeting?

My management team and I like to do a monthly company-wide meeting to show everybody the progress on current projects, as a way of keeping everyone in touch with the direction the office is going (it's doing very well). The meetings aren't long, 30 minutes tops, but it seems like people are apathetic and have to be cajoled to leave their desks. From what I've heard, people just want to do their work and this is "just a job, after all." I want to grab them all by the shoulders and shake them! Don't they realize how lucky they are to work in a place that cares about their well-being, where everybody goes home at 6 (unheard of in our industry)? I'd expect our team to be passionate about their work, but does that passion only thrive in stressful environments? I'd love to hear any thoughts you have on staff engagement.

[Inc.]

Alison Green points out that lots of people dislike meetings and argues that this isn't an issue unless the employees' lack of engagement is causing specific problems for the company. "If you look at it as 'don't these people realize how good they have it?' or 'I want to shake them by the shoulders,' that's putting the blame in the wrong place," she writes. "Rather, it's that the company has messed up somewhere … and needs to figure out where and address it." Read the rest of her answer.

Are Wedding Guests Supposed To Wear The Same Colors As The Wedding Party?

While my husband and I were planning our wedding, my (now) in-laws were overly interested in our wedding colors, asking for swatches and updates and accent colors. I was constantly fielding calls and texts from his five siblings, their spouses, their kids and his parents. My husband assured me that they just wanted to coordinate their outfits to the wedding colors. It seemed odd. Yes, they arrived dressed like members of the wedding party, but it didn't really bother me. Over the years I've noticed that at every wedding, my large in-law family dresses to match the wedding party. At times they've been confused for members of the bride/groom's family or wedding party. I've asked about it and they seem to think it's basic wedding etiquette, even to the point of acting like I make horrendous wedding faux pas when I don't. I feel it's a bit rude or presumptuous to wear the wedding colors when you are not in the wedding (unless specified in the invitation). My sister recently got engaged. My mother-in-law is already asking her about her colors. My sister has asked me to address the coordinating issue with them, so they don't all show up looking like members of the wedding party. How do I approach this subject with them? They are all convinced that it is abysmally rude NOT to coordinate their attire with the wedding party. Is it?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson urges the letter writer to tell their in-laws that their sister is keeping her wedding colors a secret. "The reason wedding guests sometimes inquire about wedding colors is actually the opposite of what your in-laws seem to think: It is to avoid looking like members of the wedding party," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Selfish To Have A 25th Anniversary Party When My Brother, Who Had A Double Wedding With Me, Got Divorced?

I was married in a double wedding with my twin brother. Fast-forward: My husband and I will celebrate our 25th anniversary in three months. My brother and his wife divorced 10 years ago. Our three adult children want us to have a big anniversary celebration, as do my husband and I. My brother says that since it would have been his anniversary too, I'm being selfish and insensitive to his feelings. Our mother agrees! Both said if we have a party, they will not attend. I think they are the ones being selfish. My husband and I have had our share of hardships, but we worked and talked through them. I feel we deserve this celebration not only for us, but also our kids and friends. Your thoughts?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren gives the letter writer permission to have a 25th anniversary party. "It is regrettable that your self-centered twin brother and overly indulgent mother adopted the attitude they have and attempted to make the occasion all about him, but the choice was theirs," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Tell My Mom I Don't Like Her Landlady Alter Ego And I Wish I Hadn't Offered To Pay Rent?

Not wanting to freeload, I suggested that my mom charge me rent. She seemed surprised, and said she'd get back to me on that. Later, she appeared in a rather formal outfit, and said she was now my landlady. She spelled out my rental rate and terms; it was higher than I had planned on, but she conveyed such an air of authority that I didn't argue. Later, when she was back to her normal self, I told her the rate was too high. She stepped out and returned as the "landlady," and asked what the problem was. I explained that the rate was more than I could afford; she told me I could either pay it or find somewhere else to live. I decided to forget about rent and hoped my mom would also. However, I have now received notices of late rent and eviction. Not caring to interact with her alter-ego, I haven't tried to talk with my mom about this. She is normally loving and supportive, but I'm afraid she will transform into the "landlady" and kick me out, or possibly sue me for the rent and late fees I already owe. Should I pass my mom a note explaining that I love her, but I don't like her alter-ego, and I can't afford the rate she is trying to charge me? I would have trouble finding another place to live, and I regret ever mentioning rent. Anything else I should include?

[UExpress]

Susan Writer speculates that the letter writer's mother might be trying to nudge the letter writer to move out. "I think you originally did the right thing in offering to pay some kind of rent," she writes. "Where you might have gone wrong was not negotiating hard enough for a financial arrangement you could easily manage." Read the rest of her answer (and read Jamilah Lemieux's and Robin Hartill's answers to the same question).

Should I Tell My Best Friend I Think She's Trying To Upstage Me With Her Birthday Party?

My best friend is completely copying my birthday theme and trying to upstage me. Her birthday is exactly one week after mine. I am planning a garden-themed brunch party, and she is planning a flower-themed tea party (basically the exact same theme as mine). Should I say something to her about this? I think she knows that she is copying me, but she didn't think that I would mind this much.

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole opines that the friend is unlikely to change anything about her party if the letter writer talks to her about it. "Make your party everything you hoped it would be, and resist feeling the need to compete with your friend," she writes. "Don't hold a grudge, either. Just move on." Read the rest of her answer.