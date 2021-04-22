It's An Unexpected Surprise When This Country Singer Reveals His Face At The End Of The Song
TikToker Travis Yee is one heck of a singer.
Today, after spending almost four years on board stranded off the Egyptian coast, he was freed and flown home to Syria. So how does he feel?
Rob Simmons went back through all the litter that was along the side of the road and found the things people were chucking out the sides of their cars the most.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The YouTube channel has been a runaway success among students but is there actual evidence to backup what the music does to your brain?
As the world warms, these Earth systems are changing. Could further warming make them spiral out of control?
According to the founders of the platform To Be Magnetic, successfully manifesting is simply a matter of rewiring your neural pathways. Neuroscientists and psychologists disagree.
It's not every day that you see a typewriter like this.
The sandwich was an attempt to market McDonald's to as many people as possible. Growing up Chinese-American, I felt as if it were made just for me.
Give the controversial shooter a chance to prove itself before canceling it.
It's just another illuminating example of how having a college degree and academic accomplishments doesn't translate to having an easy time at the job market.
United States honey is radioactive because of nuclear weapons testing in the 1950s.
"What I couldn't understand is why I had been so physically unwell and losing it mentally all at the same time."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Five years after his death, let's remember one of the most unique talents ever to be drawn to the game.
A meal is best when shared with friends.
We know that the risk of catching COVID outdoors is low, but different circumstances call for different precautions. Here's a simple rule to follow to determine whether you should mask up.
It's called "cryptocurrency mining" for a reason: it's incredibly energy-consuming and environmentally destructive, almost as much as actual mining.
Mona, who lives in a tent near Los Angeles's International Airport, describes losing her home and subsequently her job after a fire in 2017.
If you, too, have been slowly losing your mind this week, boy have we got the tweets for you.
I have two pieces of fish, an onion, an egg, baked beans and biscuits. Being a farmer means every day is the same.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
An internal task force found that Facebook failed to take appropriate action against the Stop the Steal movement ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and hoped the company could "do better next time."
When Rene Compean snapped a photo of his soot-stained legs hanging over a steep cascade of rocks, he feared it was the last picture he'd ever take. Hopelessly lost while hiking in Southern California, he thought he might die.
As part of Digg's commitment to sustainability, we rounded up some of the best gifts to give your friends and loved ones to help inspire stewardship of our planet.
It's been a challenging year, but mom has been a real trooper. Show her some love with top-notch candles, robes, cheese tasting boxes, watches and more at Huckberry.
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost.
The cast of "The Office" was lucky to have made it out alive.
A remarkable fossil site in Utah, in which several tyrannosaurs were found buried together, strengthens a burgeoning theory that these fearsome creatures hunted in packs, similar to wolves.
It's not every day you see a gigantic superyacht weaving through the narrow canals of the Netherlands.
Dockworkers at Santa Cruz Island encounter a pier completely overrun by burping sea lions.
Say goodbye to gasoline.These electric mowers, trimmers and leaf blowers from Greenworks are up to 30% off at Amazon.
There's something strange in the neighborhood grocery store's cereal aisle. Something. And by "strange," I mean bad.
Why "Earwig and the Witch" is such a misfire — and why it's not because it's a 3D animation movie.
During the pandemic, rents in big cities plummeted as people moved away, but lately prices across the country have started to pick back up. Here are four ways to negotiate a sweet deal on your next apartment.
Apple made the AirTag — the tech giant's long-rumored item tracker — official on Tuesday, April 20. Up for preorder Friday, April 23, the device is a relatively affordable $29 for a single AirTag or $99 for a pack of four.
A Lego maniac goes bananas by building a railway up his stairs and underwater.
After spending their early careers burning out on limited opportunities, older millennials are rethinking whether climbing the corporate ladder is worth it.
Like many strange corners of the internet, Instagram's sex doll community started out as a joke.
Kara Bell tangled with police after an incident at a Nordstrom Rack in Texas where she had refused to wear a mask.
Even as cases drop among vaccinated Americans, the coronavirus still can spread among unvaccinated people — who will be disproportionately children.
A look behind the scenes at life in the Team 10 house.
Do you know what's good? A golden retriever. Do you know what's even better? Many, many golden retrievers.
Startup founder and CEO Randy Baker shares some frank advice about how to start a company that thrives and profits.
The Canadian pop-punk band's singer recalls the making of his signature hit, a genre hybrid that stands as a microcosm of its pre-9/11 moment.
JerryRigsEverything reveals how a special scratch removing machine can remove abrasions from your iPhone screen. But how deep of an abrasion?
It's undermining my confidence.
A viral Reddit thread about things that were supposed to be "the next big thing" but flopped is a long list of Google failures.
Morty the super-smart Australian Shepherd almost won in a game of Connect Four against his owner.