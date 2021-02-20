👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
Arby's Revealed Their Meat Mountain Sandwich And The Internet Proceeded To Dunk On It
SO WE MEAT AGAIN

Digg · Updated:

Fast food chain and Jon Stewart foil Arby's publicly acknowledged the existence of their $10 secret menu sandwich called the Meat Mountain on Twitter late Friday.

The only problem is that the official corporate photo of this monstrosity bears little resemblance to the actual sandwich you get if you order one.

The internet proceeded to have a field day with the fast food chain's announcement.

The calorie count will also give you sticker shock.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample