Arby's Revealed Their Meat Mountain Sandwich And The Internet Proceeded To Dunk On It
Fast food chain and Jon Stewart foil Arby's publicly acknowledged the existence of their $10 secret menu sandwich called the Meat Mountain on Twitter late Friday.
The only problem is that the official corporate photo of this monstrosity bears little resemblance to the actual sandwich you get if you order one.
The internet proceeded to have a field day with the fast food chain's announcement.
The calorie count will also give you sticker shock.