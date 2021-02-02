👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
'I THOUGHT I WAS GOING TO DIE'

Digg

The congresswoman opened up on Instagram live, on Monday night, and described one the trauma she faced that day.

[Via Twitter]

[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'IT'S JUST NOT THAT EASY'

146 diggs apnews.com

Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up production to hundreds of millions of doses — and any little hiccup could cause a delay. Some of their ingredients have never before been produced at the sheer volume needed.

STIRRING THE POT

786 diggs forbes.com

For Luke Scarmazzo, who is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison for operating a medical cannabis dispensary in California, the inauguration confirmed that he would not be granted his freedom, despite him being told that he would be pardoned just a day prior.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample