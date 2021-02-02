Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
After decades of fits and starts, the multibillion dollar successor to the Hubble telescope is expected to launch as soon as this fall.
For four years, legendary singer Tony Bennett and his family have kept his secret. Now, they're breaking their silence about his condition.
The congresswoman opened up on Instagram live, on Monday night, and described the trauma she experienced that day.
Three moms bring their best cornbread to the table and get judged without mercy.
"It pissed off enough reporters for people to flag it" for the White House Correspondents' Association, one of The Daily Beast's sources said.
Unmasking the late rap supervillain with the people whom Daniel Dumile gave a slightly less obstructed view.
Why has everyone gone backpacking in southeast Asia?
Jan. 6 was a terrifying day for members of Congress. Weeks later, they are dealing with the trauma.
Less squeezing, more holding. Made with four-way stretch water-repellent microfiber fabric, these shorts are the only $GME shorts you need.
Underneath all that optimism, teachers are just as frustrated and cantankerous as the rest of us.
A coup in Myanmar has left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency, while the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians have been detained.
Hours after the United States voted, the president declared the election a fraud — a lie that unleashed a movement that would shatter democratic norms and upend the peaceful transfer of power.
The answer to the question is "Asia." The answer she gave was very left-field.
Sure, a little heart-shaped box of chocolate is cute, but a big ol' bag is what your partner really wants.
Sometimes the only way to go forward is to go backwards first.
Here's the rundown, best as we can imagine it: the top 30 HBO shows, from Tony Soprano to Carrie Bradshaw.
Winter quarantine is hard for those used to jetting off to Vail or St. Barts to break up the monotony. Citarella is out of caviar, old septic tanks are overflowing, and no one can find ammunition for the guns they panic-bought in March: "It fell off the market. It was gone," says one local.
Usually for this session, the two people are supposed to play "Truth or Drink," but this two people went all in on the truthfulness.
Diamond, the "Saved by the Bell" actor, was just diagnosed with a "brutal" form of cancer last month, his representative said.
A reader asked: "If I hold my breath when I walk past people, would that help stop me [from] getting coronavirus if they have it?" Here's what the science says.
The YouTube channel Kara and Nate set out to find out just how much of a difference $100,000 would make in terms of a Sprinter van.
The cosmetic procedure has been growing among men for years. Here's what to know before going under the needle.
A new trailer for Disney+'s "WandaVision" series gives us a further glimpse into the unsettling reality of Westview, the suburb Wanda and Vision are currently living in.
The new HBO Max documentary "There Is No 'I' In Threesome," premiering at Sundance, follows a couple who documented their open relationship on iPhones. And things got messy.
Americans want daily life to return to normal. See how many doses of vaccine need to be administered per day to get there.
Jordan Belfort, the stockbroker who inspired the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street," commented on the GameStop short squeeze: "It's amazing that the average person can now actually get a fair shake against the hedge funds."
Factors like climate change and the destruction of urban foliage are causing cities like Phoenix to overheat.
Dave Grohl and his bandmates are called upon whenever rock music with joy and gravitas is required. Now they're releasing an album with a twist.
Welcome to the wild world of street parking.
Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up production to hundreds of millions of doses — and any little hiccup could cause a delay. Some of their ingredients have never before been produced at the sheer volume needed.
For Luke Scarmazzo, who is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison for operating a medical cannabis dispensary in California, the inauguration confirmed that he would not be granted his freedom, despite him being told that he would be pardoned just a day prior.
TikToker Dad Dancer has a series of videos that's meant to to irk people with how unsatisfying they are. We're here to say he succeeded.
Right now, TurboTax Deluxe with both federal and state capabilities is 33 percent off at Amazon.
The site in Bordentown once harbored Joseph Bonaparte, a former king. A new partnership has ensured that its history won't be forgotten.
"Ask yourself: would your time spent staring at Robinhood be better spent somewhere else? That's the real capital destruction taken place here."
Google Stadia, the late 2019 streaming platform that promised to revolutionize gaming, is altering course and getting out of the game-making business, leaving 150 developers uncertain of the future of their jobs.
The largest international study of the physiology of death to date shows that death is "more of a continuum than the flipping of a switch."
A helpful breakdown of Aleksander Bolshunov's clash with Joni Mäki during a World Cup relay.
The story is the same, from the day-care panics to QAnon: it's not about the kids. It's about fears of social change.
The cost of renewable energy, and solar in particular, has plummeted in the last decade. So why has there not been a green revolution?
This could have ended very badly. But fortunately, the parachuter was able to avert disaster.
I started experimenting with sleep tracking in hopes of recovering better for my weightlifting sessions. I've used the Oura ring and Whoop band, but today I'll talk mainly about Oura — my favorite of the two — and about what metrics I found useful.
A cat named Miss Pussy! A racist parrot! Benjamin Harrison's possums, which he later ate!
According to Wirecutter, this door lock is "extremely pick-resistant." That is sadly not the case.
A Buenos Aires hacker haven produced some of Argentina's most valuable crypto companies. Then it suddenly disappeared.
The new doc "Misha and the Wolves," premiering at Sundance, examines the case of Misha Defonseca, a woman whose bestselling Holocaust memoir turned out to be bogus. [Spoilers]
After Redditors drove the stock for GameStop into the stratosphere, there was a lot of upset Wall Street folks on CNBC.