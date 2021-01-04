Anti-Maskers Storm Grocery Store, Mall In Los Angeles: 'I Tested Negative, So What Are You Worried About?'
BuzzFeed News filed more public records lawsuits during Trump's presidency than any news organization in the country, according to a new analysis.
"By the time the next generation is our age, men will cry buckets, communicate properly and hold hands."
A Beverly Hills Courier reporter chronicled the protests on Twitter, describing them as "lots of angry confrontations with customers and a few physical altercations."
Witnesses reported seeing two UFOs above the Hawaiian island of Oahu last Tuesday: the first, a bright blue, oblong form, the second, a smaller white one.
A Holocaust survivor reflects on what it means to survive the pandemic.
Jim Bede promised this kit would take only about 600 man-hours to assemble and cost no more than a new Volkswagen Beetle. What would this kit build? An airplane.
Why even bother using a fancy fingerprint lock when you can literally bump it open with a hammer?
Here's everything we know about the second stimulus check delivery timeline, including an extra step you have to take after January 15.
Alexi Laiho, front man for Finnish metal band Children of Bodom and supergroup Bodom After Midnight, has died, his record label has confirmed. He was 41, his management told CNN.
A series of Lumiere films were processed by YouTuber Denis Shiryaev using machine learning and the result is spectacular.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new version of the coronavirus.
The use of silencers, also known as suppressors, in "John Wick: Chapter 2" is unrealistic, so someone re-dubbed the sound effects to be accurate. And the crowd probably wouldn't completely ignore it.
With a big Netflix deal and the power to green-light almost anything, Ryan Murphy has become the ultimate insider. And his work is suffering.
Here's how Titlest makes their signature golf balls: the ProV1.
What we got right: Biden as the Democratic nominee, Brexit finally happening. What we got wrong: Trump reelected, the Supreme Court unchanged.
As you wait for a vaccine, you can check out the CDC's database to see how well your state is progressing.
YouTubers Beyond The Press attempt to tenderize a piece of vacuum packed steak in a high-pressure chamber with 4400 PSI to see if it makes any difference to the taste.
An anonymous Instagram account documenting gay men breaking lockdown regulations on holiday has led to an unpleasant aftermath — one that reopens old wounds regarding shame, pleasure and privilege.
A Tesla Model 3 travelled from San Francisco to Los Angeles — and back — with almost no human interaction along the way.
Under a Biden presidency, perhaps the horrors of 2020 can force a real conversation about national security in 2021.
On Sunday, the Washington Post published audio of President Trump asking the Georgia secretary of state to "find 11,780 votes" to win him the state. By mid-Sunday afternoon, it was a hit musical mashup.
In the face of a nonexistent safety net and bleak future prospects, the F.I.R.E movement and other individualized paths to financial mastery offer a specific brand of fantasy.
The company said it was investigating and trying to resolve the issue, which caused disruptions for users as they returned to work after the holidays.
"The Merriam-Webster Dictionary didn't label the word 'b*tch' offensive until the same year it added the word 'twerk,'" Cage explains on Netflix's "History of Swear Words."
From Iceland to Umbria, Georgia to Guyana.
"A lot of my venting was done online because I never felt comfortable talking to people in real life about this stuff, because it's embarrassing."
Is the infamous "poppy-seed defense" a thing or a hoax? YouTuber Trace Dominguez tries to trick an opiate test.
Look up CBD on the internet and you'll find tons of contradictory and confusing information on the cannabis and hemp extract. Here are some of the most important questions and answers to using CBD to treat pain, anxiety and more.
For decades, scientists have been hot-wiring viruses in hopes of preventing a pandemic, not causing one. But what if...?
Using an assortment of blocks — including pieces meant for cars — LEGO Designer Anderson and apprentice Astrid explain how they decide what goes in the bouquet and what color it should be.
Some 59% of Americans don't plan to return to a physical gym after the pandemic. What will fitness look like then?
Ever played some white noise on Spotify while you fall asleep? There's a decent chance a UK-based company called Ameritz created it — and it shouldn't be there.
YouTuber Freakin' Reviews tests out four items — used for packing, storing and cutting — to see what might enhance your daily sandwich experience.
For all of the ballyhoo over the Netflix series' depiction of sensual Regency, the sex looks terrible.
A Pennsylvania school district has asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether students may be disciplined for what they say on social media.
Rio Jongsae Kim is the owner of Kim's Shoe and Bag Repair. In this video he shows the process behind restoring $750 Chanel flats.
Tu has been driving for 27 years and has filmed over 10,000 videos in the last 6 years. He says people are initially shy, but he pushes them "to become a superstar."
The vote, largely along party lines, punctuated an opening day marked more by precaution than pomp, as the 117th Congress convened under the threat of a deadly pandemic.
Her husband's set of 302 limited edition beta cards from 1993, which are in perfect condition are a very rare collectable.
Public health recommendations have always been a hard sell. Resistance to new behaviors, like mask-wearing and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic — is part of human nature.
How the concept of dose response shaped modern science and vaccinology.
In a one-hour phone call on Saturday with Georgia election officials, President Trump still believed that the election result was "faulty" and urged them to find 11,780 votes that would win him the state.
When George Parkman went missing in 1848, he was one of the richest men in Boston, and the biggest donor to Harvard Medical College. A scandal among the city's super-rich unfolded.
For concerned customers, avoiding one of the world's largest retailers and web service providers is proving harder than expected.
Ademar de Barros Moreira owns the legendary french fry stand Batata de Marcehal in Rio de Janeiro. Even after a legendary career spanning 3 decades, he has no intention of slowing down and wants continue making french fries for the people of Brazil.