Anakin And Padme, Chris Meloni's Photoshoot And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Chris Meloni's photoshoot with Interview magazine, "deleting my dating apps to find love the old-fashioned way," "heroes don't do that" and Anakin and Padme.

4. Chris Meloni's Photoshoot With Interview Magazine

The meme

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star and sex symbol Chris Meloni made a big splash on the internet this week by ostentatiously posing for a photoshoot with Interview magazine's Clifton Mooney, which included the actor wearing a flashy getup replete with shades, hot pink pants and a green tank top.

Can't believe NONE of you are talking about this pic.twitter.com/FsWZkubFfv — ❤️🖤💚⁷ (@astro_kianna) June 13, 2021

Meloni's outfit went viral as "Law & Order" fans made hay out of Meloni's summer threads by comparing them to a watermelon and other pop cultural icons.



Examples

the piece of watermelon bubble gum I swallowed waiting in my stomach for 7 years pic.twitter.com/XVb8vBlvFJ — an uncle's diary (@DaveMcNamee3000) June 13, 2021

chris meloni heroically stepping in to play samantha in the new sex and the city series pic.twitter.com/0XjV4KAtYf — Joanie Loves Fauci (@MrErikJackson) June 14, 2021

i swear i have seen you before @Chris_Meloni pic.twitter.com/ju7nxLlM0U — Golden Girls Obsession (@GoldenObsession) June 14, 2021

More like WaterMeloni 👀 https://t.co/O1Bg69gezw — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) June 13, 2021

Wow even watermelon is getting a horny reboot pic.twitter.com/ZIfJgef3as — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 15, 2021

Watermelon Sugar –



Christopher Meloni: Hi pic.twitter.com/50WRntKIdd — Nori Reed (@nori_reed) June 14, 2021

James Crugnale

3. Deleting My Dating Apps To Find Love The Old-Fashioned Way

The meme

With more and more of the population vaccinated and restrictions lifting in many states, people are eager to log off and go outside to do all manner of things — including dating. And truly now, more than ever, we want to interact without the intermediary of dating apps between us. This is why we're all deleting our dating apps so we can find true love in a variety of old-fashioned ways, all of which have definitely happened in real life and are not actually unhinged plotlines of various movies and other media. Just super normal meet-cutes that we've all experienced.



Examples



Deleting dating apps so I can find love the old fashioned way (being locked in a tower until an ogre and his donkey come and rescue me) — perry (@Perry__Gould) June 12, 2021

Deleting dating apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (standing there on a balcony in summer air, see the lights, see the party and the ball gowns, see someone make their way through the crowd and say hello) — jade (@tsholyground) June 13, 2021

deleting dating apps bc i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (get cheated on by my boyfriend of 6 years, find an apartment on craigslist, move in with three guy roommates, yearn over someone who lives across the hall, kiss in the elevator to lorde's green light) — Jessica Lawrence (@jesslawrenzo) June 10, 2021

deleting my dating apps bc I wanna meet someone the old fashioned way (meeting at a ball where he makes a bad impression, continue having a prejudice against him then slowly seeing his true intentions and realizing that i have bewitched his body and soul) — sun in asparagus (@sentibrwngirl) June 12, 2021

deleting my dating apps bc I wanna meet someone the old fashioned way (doing karaoke at a ski lodge on new year's eve) — 𝕤𝕦𝕟𝕗𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣 (@spinubzilla) June 11, 2021

Deleting the dating apps to meet someone the old fashioned way (on a train to Vienna and then again 10 years later at my book reading in Paris) — Alex Arriaga (@alexarriaga__) June 12, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (he sells me onions, i sell him jars of spiced peaches) — trash jones (@jzux) June 8, 2021

Deleting dating apps so I can find true love the old-fashioned way (meeting a girl and doing battle with her 7 evil exes to earn her love) — Blast Zone: Movies That Bombed (@BlastZonePod) June 12, 2021

Molly Bradley

2. Heroes Don't Do That

The meme

On Monday, a very interesting piece of superhero–verse news came out of absolutely nowhere: the fact that the DC overlords asked the "Harley Quinn" TV show to remove a scene that depicted Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman.

DC asked the #HarleyQuinn team to remove a scene from Season 3 in which Batman performs oral sex on Catwoman. Why? "Heroes don't do that" @justin_halpern @PMSchumacker https://t.co/BSpuc1rjKE pic.twitter.com/jMOC2J6H22 — Joe Otterson (@JoeOtterson) June 14, 2021

As a result, that most rare of all Twitter events ensued: the timeline rose as one voice to express their outrage and assert that Batman does, in fact, go down on his partners. And you absolutely love to see it.



Examples

"They cut the scene where Batman eats out Catwoman-"



The tl: pic.twitter.com/PZBHouZ4jU — jess💥 COMMS OPEN (see pinned) (@narutosdurag) June 14, 2021

batman cant go down on a woman because bruce wayne is famously great at it and it would compromise his identity — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) June 14, 2021

Batman Begins but none of his ladies finish — Malik 🎤 (@Malik4Play) June 14, 2021

Why would Batman's whole bottom face be open if he didn't do oral, ridiculous — rb (@RheaButcher) June 14, 2021

of course Batman doesn't go down, super-rich DC types are the worst at sex — maura quint (@behindyourback) June 14, 2021

Looks like Batman not going down on women has been a problem for awhile. pic.twitter.com/x4vw0kQMV4 — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) June 17, 2021

Batman after being told "heroes don't do that" pic.twitter.com/oUkO5dreoy — 🐱 (@Catsnbatsncats) June 16, 2021

I'm just glad Batman's parents aren't alive to see this discussion — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 15, 2021

The recent news story that Batman is not allowed to go down on Catwoman has led me to discover this delightful story of Adam West (The 1960s Batman) and Frank Gorshin getting kicked out of a Hollywood orgy because they wouldn't break character pic.twitter.com/XfjO44KDG7 — Amanda Wong 王慧婷 (@amandawtwong) June 14, 2021

Molly Bradley

1. Anakin and Padme

The meme

Everyone is always looking out for red flags in relationships. Now we have a meme to accompany our findings. In a split-frame template, Anakin and Padmé, characters from the "Star Wars" franchise played by Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman, are getting to know each other in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones." Padmé laughs off something Anakin says as a joke — a reference to supporting a dictatorship — but in the meme, the red flag stays firmly planted. Long live Anakin and Padmé.



Examples

when I'm playing with a baby pic.twitter.com/uivPXiH44t — brendan mcleod (@_sulcata) June 14, 2021

uh yeah i "get" memes alright pic.twitter.com/xRd8OLmBX4 — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) June 15, 2021

Adwait Patil

