Anakin And Padme, Chris Meloni's Photoshoot And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Chris Meloni's photoshoot with Interview magazine, "deleting my dating apps to find love the old-fashioned way," "heroes don't do that" and Anakin and Padme.
4. Chris Meloni's Photoshoot With Interview Magazine
The meme
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star and sex symbol Chris Meloni made a big splash on the internet this week by ostentatiously posing for a photoshoot with Interview magazine's Clifton Mooney, which included the actor wearing a flashy getup replete with shades, hot pink pants and a green tank top.
Meloni's outfit went viral as "Law & Order" fans made hay out of Meloni's summer threads by comparing them to a watermelon and other pop cultural icons.
Examples
James Crugnale
3. Deleting My Dating Apps To Find Love The Old-Fashioned Way
The meme
With more and more of the population vaccinated and restrictions lifting in many states, people are eager to log off and go outside to do all manner of things — including dating. And truly now, more than ever, we want to interact without the intermediary of dating apps between us. This is why we're all deleting our dating apps so we can find true love in a variety of old-fashioned ways, all of which have definitely happened in real life and are not actually unhinged plotlines of various movies and other media. Just super normal meet-cutes that we've all experienced.
Examples
Molly Bradley
2. Heroes Don't Do That
The meme
On Monday, a very interesting piece of superhero–verse news came out of absolutely nowhere: the fact that the DC overlords asked the "Harley Quinn" TV show to remove a scene that depicted Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman.
As a result, that most rare of all Twitter events ensued: the timeline rose as one voice to express their outrage and assert that Batman does, in fact, go down on his partners. And you absolutely love to see it.
Examples
Molly Bradley
1. Anakin and Padme
The meme
Everyone is always looking out for red flags in relationships. Now we have a meme to accompany our findings. In a split-frame template, Anakin and Padmé, characters from the "Star Wars" franchise played by Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman, are getting to know each other in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones." Padmé laughs off something Anakin says as a joke — a reference to supporting a dictatorship — but in the meme, the red flag stays firmly planted. Long live Anakin and Padmé.
Examples
Adwait Patil
