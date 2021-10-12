For You Latest
HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL STAR

Redditor sunday_nobody gave a topsy turvy demonstration of how he put together his latest art installation: a gigantic print-out of the script to "Shrek," considered by many to be the internet's favorite movie.

The Seattle-based artist got his hands on a CNS (Computer Numerical Control) machine, typically used for cutting wood, and trained it to meticulously draw out each sentence from the film.

Watch his extraordinary effort into creating this masterpiece:

@sunday.nobody

#shrek #shrektok #seriousart #art #artist #fyp #diy #dankmemes #cnc #savemefrommyself

♬ original sound – Sunday Nobody

[Via Reddit]

