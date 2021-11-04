Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
An 11-Year-Old Reporter Asked Jay-Z About The Secrets To His Success. Here Was His Response
Some people say a dinner with Jay-Z is worth more than $500,000, but this interview he had with a kid reporter was priceless.

Jazlyn, an 11-year-old reporter from Brooklyn, got a chance to ask Jay-Z about the secrets to his success.

"Believe in yourself, even before anyone else believes in you," replied the famed rapper.

"You've got to have ultimate confidence like you do. You're very confident," he added. "And just believe in yourself."

