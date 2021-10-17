Am I Responsible For My Cousin's Choice To Put A Lightbulb In His Mouth, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Am I Responsible For My Cousin's Choice To Put A Lightbulb In His Mouth?

So I (19F) and my cousin (22M) were hanging out last Friday. We were just chatting away while eating some nachos. I bring up how you can fit a lightbulb into your mouth, but you can't take it out. He just says huh and we continue talking. Well, I guess he didn't believe me because he tried it Tuesday night. From what I could gather from his story, he started yelling and his mother (my aunt, F64) came upstairs to check on him. When she saw that there wasn't a way to get it out, she took him to the ER. I'm not sure how, but they removed it without hurting him. He called me up yesterday, and he was pissed. He said if I didn't say anything, then he wouldn't have tried it. I thought that was total BS and started arguing back that he made a stupid decision and that wasn't on me. Well, my aunt was in the same room, and he gave her the phone to talk to me. She explained that it might have been his decision, but I still opened the door for it to happen. She compared it to someone leaving a drug on the counter, and how it's both the person who laid the drug down and the person who used it. The analogy made sense, and I feel really guilty now. However, I'm still torn on whether I'm the asshole or not. I feel like I'm just being stubborn, and I'm not really sure what to think.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole reassure the letter writer that she is not at fault for her adult cousin's flawed decision-making. "He needs to grow up," one of them writes. "You didn't force him to do the stupid thing, you just mentioned a cool fact." Read the rest of their answers.

How Should I Handle My Necrophilia Kink?

I'm a woman with a necrophilia fetish. I know it's rare, but it is me. Nothing turns me on except for dead people, especially the corpses of younger men. I've never been able to have a real relationship because of this. I work in an industry that allows me frequent contact with dead bodies, although I have managed to "behave myself" thus far, because I have a decent level of self-control and am never totally alone with bodies, anyway. Still, I can't help but occasionally sneak in a feel where I can. I find myself fantasizing on the job. I often feel both conflicted and frustrated about my fetish. In some ways I love it (my work turns me on!) but also hate that I cannot even talk to anyone about this — none of my friends would accept me, and my coworkers would absolutely have me fired. I tried joining a BDSM club last year in hopes I could maybe find new friends who could be more understanding of odd kinks and maybe even role play. But this did not work out for me. I have a hard time connecting with people, and the more I thought about role play, the more it didn't appeal to me, knowing the other person would still most definitely be alive, warm, and with a pulse no matter how realistically they could act. So I've just felt like I've been keeping this deep, dark secret bottled up inside me that I cannot share with anyone and cannot outwardly express. I suppose my question is, how does one handle having a fetish like this? It surely is not going away. In a perfect world, I'd love to be able to fully embrace and express it in a way that's safe, legal, and not harming anyone. But the world is far from perfect and I feel that if I say anything at all to those I know, it's only going to cause me a world of hurt and a lost career. I've dealt with a lot of personal demons over the years, but this has far been the worst.

[Slate]

Jessica Stoya acknowledges the difficulty of the letter writer's situation and encourages her to cultivate her fantasy life. "In your day-to-day life, I'm glad you're exercising self-control when you have access to corpses at work, but it's worrisome you are 'occasionally sneaking in a feel,'" she writes. "I'm not here to shame you, but you might consider a line of work without these temptations and the possibility of committing a crime." Read the rest of her answer.

Why Do So Many Women Sexually Assault My Husband When He Wears A Kilt?

I married a proud Scotsman a year ago who often wears kilts. When we go out, women think nothing of coming over and lifting his kilt, which exposes him to anyone who has a visual advantage. These women scream with glee and then become physically aggressive with their hands. Frankly, I am shocked and horrified anyone would do this. The last time it happened a woman ripped his kilt off and the police became involved. Originally, the police were going to charge my husband with indecent exposure. After several hours, it became clear that it was the woman who assaulted my husband. The police then kinda laughed it off. They didn't plan on doing anything further. We were furious. Why is there a double standard that women feel they can lift a man's kilt to expose him and call it fun, yet the same women would scream sexual assault if a man lifted their skirt? Women need to understand that lifting a man's kilt is sexual assault and should be treated as the crime it is. Now, every time a woman does it, we immediately call the police and report the crime. The perpetrators are then shocked and angry that they are being arrested for a sex crime for something they thought was innocent fun and games. Your column reaches many readers. With your help, we can help women understand that doing this is unacceptable.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren agrees that deliberately exposing people's bodies is unacceptable behavior. "I hope any person reading this, who didn't have the common sense to know better, will take note and respect the personal space of Scotsmen and ALL individuals," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Former Company About My Old Boss's Wildly Unprofessional Twitter Account?

I joined a small (~15 employees) company several years ago. While there, my direct supervisor made an offhand remark about some joke she had tweeted. I was able to search for a string of words and find her Twitter account. Her Twitter does not include her name, but her bio mentions the industry she works in, her profile pic is an identifiable selfie, and she regularly posts selfies and has posted pictures from a conference with the company's logo in the background. I would periodically check in on her Twitter account without her knowing. It's how I learned about our company being acquired by a larger (~500 employees) one before the news was public, the imminent firing of a colleague a day before it happened, and way too much about her personal life. She also tweeted gossip about "members of her team" (the 2-6 employees she supervised in my time working there), including times when we "fucked up," someone needing time off to terminate a pregnancy, and a few things about my relationship and sexuality. She would also boast about the big bonuses and raises her boss gave her during times when I received insulting ones (a 1.5% salary increase one year)… I was laid off a couple months ago as the parent company has had some major fumbles — 30% reduction in staff. She still works there, and the founder who was her supervisor is now in a higher position. She offered to write me a letter of recommendation, which I included along with a contact list of other (more trustworthy) professional references in my search for something new. Luckily, I found something quickly. I start my new job next week… My question is, do I anonymously send dozens (possibly hundreds) of work-related tweets I've screengrabbed to HR at the parent company? … I believe everyone should be able to blow off steam about work and say things they wouldn't otherwise say in the office… But her social media isn't exactly "anonymous," nor locked (it's public! Anyone could find it and read it! She has over 1,000 followers!) and therefore poses a risk to the company and violates their policies that we have to re-learn every year… She doesn't support any dependents (single, no kids, parents don't rely on her) and the job market isn't terrible right now. Is this too vengeful? It's a lesson she should learn, but is it my lesson to teach her?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green advises the letter writer to send the screenshots. "If she still manages people or will manage people in the future (and it sounds like both are the case), this isn't just an act of vengeance and it's not about teaching her a lesson," she writes. "It's about taking action on behalf of the people she still has power over." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Loan My Untrustworthy Husband $130,000 Without Formal Documentation?

My husband and I have been building a house. We signed a contract after returning from our honeymoon. I make a quarter of what he makes (in the nonprofit sector), and I have lived frugally in hopes of having my own home someday. My husband owns his own home, so he's bringing the equity from the sale of that home to the purchase of our new house. I have cash assets, and we agreed that I would bring 25 percent of the cost of the new home to the table. Additionally, he wants me to front his portion of our new house ($130,000) until his house sells, and then he will pay me back. Normally, I would do this without blinking an eye, but my husband revealed something about his character that filled me with distrust. His father sent us a Christmas check as a gift. According to instructions in the card, each of us was to receive $100. My husband never gave me the portion that was allocated to me. I mustered up the courage to ask him about it, but he brushed it off. This seems like a small thing, but it has bigger implications. Amy, what happens if I loan him $130,000 and he doesn't pay me back? This is a large portion of my retirement savings. I feel like a jerk asking him to sign a promissory note, but I feel I can't front him this money without having him sign one first. Am I justified in asking him to sign this note? He's pushing for the loan. A realtor has told us that he should ask for four to five days seller possession after close, so we can stay in his house until ours is ready — and directly bring his cash from the sale to the new house's closing.

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson urges the letter writer to pursue a post-nuptial agreement to protect her financial interests. "In my view, you shouldn't loan him such a large sum, but should take your realtor's advice to put his money from the sale directly into the new house," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

What Do My Teenage Son's Incomprehensible Text Messages Mean?

The other day, I was in the bathroom when I noticed my 16-year-old son's cellphone in there. I've done that, so after washing and drying my hands, I found him in his room and gave the phone back. While I was about it, though, he got a text, which looked complete gibberish to me. I asked him about it, and Kevin laughed and said that it would take a long time to explain, that it was an inside joke with some of his friends. It's been a long time since I was a teen, but I remember that sort of evasion, and after asking about it some more, he still wouldn't explain, but forwarded me a log of the texts because it wasn't a big deal, just "a laugh," in his words. I've looked over the log twice now and my initial impression of this being gibberish has only intensified. I'll share three of the texts as samples, but they're all equally incomprehensible. "Why do you leftypol Carnymancers soi the Royal turnip" "Considering the hyperperfusonality of the Sodent Anes we require a Meatspin immediately" "Yesssssssss snotspill with the Samojed pilpvl hair" Half of these aren't words I'm familiar with. The other half makes no sense. I'm somewhat comforted by Kevin treating the whole thing like a joke and showing it to me immediately, but he is still being evasive about it all. Mostly I just wanted an outside opinion to check if this is something weird and important or something weird and unimportant.

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux speculates that this is just playful gibberish and probably nothing to worry about. "As always, remain mindful of what your kid is consuming online, what sorts of themes and topics seem to get him riled up, and what kind of buddies he's hanging with," she writes. "Keep up whatever you're doing now, where he feels comfortable sharing with you." Read the rest of her answer.