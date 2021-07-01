Achilles Vs. Razor Scooters, Bon Appétit To My Cat, And More Of This Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we're looking back at the past and also looking forward — with dread — as we navigate late-pandemic social life and begin to understand how deeply bizarre we've all become over the past year and a bit. Things will truly never be the same.

This is true except for me; I am ready to resume my flaky ways:

Y'all better be sure before y'all make plans because ppl not flaking like they use to lol — Stevee-Rayne (@steveerayne) June 28, 2021

2. Just FYI this confusion can easily be avoided by not going anywhere:

Is this a riddle pic.twitter.com/u1p8Jtt57D — Caroline Eisenmann (@CarolineMEisen) June 30, 2021

3. Seems normal to me:

Did I hear you say that you have forgotten how to socialise during this pandemic? My dad threw his horse a birthday party and attended wearing this… pic.twitter.com/1cSHhvOw1K — Ella Chapman (@EllaLChapman) June 28, 2021

4. Gonna need these chefs to work things out because I am hungry:

Memphis is DIFFERENT different 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AiPMgURFG0 — scamber 🌹 (@panduh__) June 29, 2021

5. No more phone calls 2021 onward please:

sorry I missed your call, 95% of the calls I get are from robots trying to steal my credit card information so this entire method of communication is now dead to me — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) June 17, 2021

6. Never thought about it this way and now I will never think about it any other way again:

in the 90's, computers would scream every time you went online. that was foreshadowing — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) June 29, 2021

7. Feeling seen:

If you were born between 1990 and 1995 there was a brief period where your favorite movie was Rat Race — Nate (@BozoMode) June 27, 2021

8. Oh:

losing my mind at this summary of the wizard of oz pic.twitter.com/jOjOTsyHRQ — ˗ˏˋ gab ´ˎ˗ (@ritovillagemp3) June 27, 2021

9. The cameras extended toward the chickens; I—

what the fuck was going on at the chicken run premiere pic.twitter.com/ET2Kgs3tA5 — annabel (@hollyhuntr) June 26, 2021

10. RIP:

achilles would have gotten his shit absolutely rocked by a razor scooter — cass city (@HeavenlyGrandpa) June 24, 2021

And for all you cat people out there, a bonus tweet:

the 'your cat will eat you if you die' argument is so weird like okay?? bon appetit girl — victor | GO GET MY DECKS!!!!! (@childofuranus) June 29, 2021

To my cat, if you're reading this, you fully have my blessing to eat my corpse. Lysm.

