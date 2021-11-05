Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
Aaron Rodgers Tries His Best To Explain Why He Didn't Get Vaccinated In A Freewheeling Interview With Pat McAfee And It Was A Doozy
'I'M IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF THE WOKE MOB'
Updated:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his silence since testing positive for COVID-19 about why he didn't take the COVID vaccine during an interview with Pat McAfee on Friday.

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers quipped.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself and I'm very proud of the research that went into that"

Rodgers explained that he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer. While he considered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he noted the incidence of blood clotting, which made him decline taking it. "My medical team advised me that my chances of getting an adverse event was greater than my chances of getting COVID," Rodgers explained.

Despite Rodgers' "research," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that "known and potential benefits [of the J&J vaccine] outweigh its known and potential risks."

Rodgers said that he also feared his fertility would be impacted from taking the vaccine. Experts have said this isn't a thing, but getting the virus could contribute to that.

Rodgers added that he took medical advice from Joe Rogan.

"My desire to immunize myself was what was best for my body and that's why this is so important to me," he added. "I made a decision that was in my best interest for my body."

But perhaps the coup de grâce from the interview came when Rodgers defended bucking the rules by bringing up Martin Luther King Jr. "The great MLK said, 'You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.'"

Watch the full interview here:

