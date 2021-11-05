Aaron Rodgers Tries His Best To Explain Why He Didn't Get Vaccinated In A Freewheeling Interview With Pat McAfee And It Was A Doozy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his silence since testing positive for COVID-19 about why he didn't take the COVID vaccine during an interview with Pat McAfee on Friday.

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers quipped.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself and I'm very proud of the research that went into that"

Rodgers explained that he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer. While he considered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he noted the incidence of blood clotting, which made him decline taking it. "My medical team advised me that my chances of getting an adverse event was greater than my chances of getting COVID," Rodgers explained.

Despite Rodgers' "research," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that "known and potential benefits [of the J&J vaccine] outweigh its known and potential risks."

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/FDMmI5rZmO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

Rodgers said that he also feared his fertility would be impacted from taking the vaccine. Experts have said this isn't a thing, but getting the virus could contribute to that.

Rodgers added that he took medical advice from Joe Rogan.

Aaron Rodgers says he's taking medical advice on COVID from Joe Rogan. pic.twitter.com/tB2k8HjKzE — The Recount (@therecount) November 5, 2021

"My desire to immunize myself was what was best for my body and that's why this is so important to me," he added. "I made a decision that was in my best interest for my body."

"My desire to immunize myself was what was best for my body & that's why this is so important to me. I made a decision that was in my best interest for my body.. I'm not telling somebody to get vaccinated or not get vaccinated" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/AyUkhyvuzC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

But perhaps the coup de grâce from the interview came when Rodgers defended bucking the rules by bringing up Martin Luther King Jr. "The great MLK said, 'You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.'"

Here is one more, with video.



Aaron Rodgers comparing himself to MLK: pic.twitter.com/ucT9tezgU9 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 5, 2021

Watch the full interview here: