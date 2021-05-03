A Woman Matched With Ben Affleck On A Dating App, But Unmatched Because She Thought The Profile Was Fake. Turns Out It Was Really Him
She thought it wasn't really Ben Affleck, so he sent her a video of himself on Instagram.
[Via TikTok]
Home.com's ranking takes into account home affordability and availability, diversity, crime and more.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
17 years after Prince's iconic guitar solo at the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, the director has given us a director's cut with more Prince in it.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explains why a planned Dr. Strange appearance would've "taken away from Wanda."
Restaurant owners are blaming increased unemployment benefits for the current restaurant labor shortage. The calculus for workers, though, is far more complex.
Last Thursday, Kansas state Representative Mark Samsel was booked for alleged battery of a student. In an interview with KSNT, Samsel says, "there was no altercation" and the incident was "planned."
It's not hygge, the welfare state or drinking. It's reasonable expectations.
On Twitter this afternoon, Bill Gates posted in a tweet that he and his wife of 27 years, Melinda Gates, were getting a divorce.
It began with such high expectations. It ended, well, with a car that probably desperately needs a cleaning.
Sure, higher taxes may require me to make harder choices, but the sacrifice is minimal compared to the benefits that millions of Americans will receive.
In the last year, countries that had dealt with past pandemics handled COVID-19 more successfully than others. Here are the three key lessons they learned — and that the US should remember for next time.
It's like art, watching him spin two guns at the same time.
Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway vice-chair Charlie Munger gave their thoughts on everything from Bitcoin to Robinhood to Elon Musk.
Contagious variants vaccine hesitancy make crossing the threshold for herd immunity almost impossible.
It's breathtaking to watch the drone chase rollerbladers and then zip through the amusement park inside the mall.
The US's COVID-19 vaccine campaign may not be too far off from getting the coronavirus under control.
Even though you know you should trust the wires, this is still terrifying to see.
The decision will be closely watched as a template for how private companies that run social networks handle political speech, including the misinformation spread by political leaders.
The iPhone 13, expected to come out this year, could boast a bigger battery, a higher refresh rate OLED screen, improved cameras, TouchID and more.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
His invention itself is ingenious, but it's the way he's selling it that's really the cherry on the cake.
A number of TikTokers have helped popularize a specific iOS photo-editing formula that turns photos into dreamy, colorful scenes.
She's earned career success and overcome the worst moments of her life, but still can't stop the doxing and harassment online.
Make sure you use a private browser and toggle your setting to checking flights with flexible dates.
The new ruling could worsen existing racial disparities in states that condemn teens to die in prison.
There's a reason why this chemical can be used in weapons, and why it's so terrifying.
With an un, oo, un oo ee oh, Dave Matthews Band released their second studio album, "Crash," 25 years ago and never looked back.
We still can't believe that jet suits are a reality in our lifetime.
Almost 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted as of late March. According to CDC records, CVS and Walgreens are responsible for nearly 75% of the waste.
As "Fast & Furious" turns 20, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and the rest of the family reflect on the film that started it all.
Keep your friends close and your cherished things closer.
Two terrifying car accidents taught me that, despite what we like to believe, we can't control what happens on the road.
The Supreme Court's orderly telephone arguments, prompted by the pandemic, have given the public a revealing look at its longest-serving member.
Driving across smaller roads come with its ups and downs.
How Australia fudged the numbers at Biden's climate summit. "One has to develop a black sense of humor. Otherwise you'd wake up and weep every morning."
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The 516 Arouca bridge is 1,692 feet long and is not for the faint of heart.
Something with no legs, no feet and no skeleton is crawling around down there, scientists say.
The reigning MVP wants to be traded away from the only NFL team he's ever known. Let's break down why things got to this point — and what could happen next.
The hail apparently broke all the skylights inside a Walmart in Norman, Oklahoma, and it was hailing inside the store.
American voters were less polarized by racial identity in 2020 compared to 2016, but are very polarized by attitudes about racial and cultural issues.
Whatever field you are in, if it uses language, it is about to be transformed.
John Oliver remains impressively patient and calm while trying to explain how the fight against Coronavirus is far from over and how we should all be getting combatting misinformation.