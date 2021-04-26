Here Are The Best Reactions To One Of The Weirdest Oscar Ceremonies Ever

I WOULD LIKE TO THANK MY OCTOPUS

The 93rd Academy Awards was always going to be a bit unusual, with its unusual setting inside a train station, its socially distanced seating and the fact that viewers had less of a chance to see the nominated movies this year because of the pandemic. Here is a roundup of the standout moments of the night — the good, the bad, the weird and well, the Harrison Ford — and the best internet reactions to them.

First, the good:



Chloé Zhao's Historical Win As Best Director

Chloé Zhao was awarded Best Director for "Nomadland," marking the second time in 93 years of Oscar history that a female director has won the award. Reactions to her win were glowing:

She nailed it. The whole thing. Like I said, a class act. Congratulations Chloe Zhao, a most deserving winner. Let's go! — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) April 26, 2021

Bong Joon Ho handing off to Chloe Zhao is just the best. — Grace Lee (@anothergracelee) April 26, 2021



Youn Yuh-jung Stealing The Show With Her Best Supporting Actress Speech

South Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn won Best Supporting Actress for "Minari" and proceeded to give one of the most hilarious acceptance speeches of the night.

I love how Youn Yuh-jung's approach to this whole thing was, "Uh, thank you, it's insane that I'm here but since you asked, I am in fact hilarious." — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) April 26, 2021

i like this classic american tradition of a korean person winning an oscar every year — Karen Chee (@karencheee) April 26, 2021

bong joon ho said the oscars will be held in korean now — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) April 26, 2021



Many, Many Octopus Jokes After 'My Octopus Teacher' Wins Best Documentary

After Netflix's "My Octopus Teacher," a documentary about a heartwarming relationship between a man and an octopus, won Best Documentary, octopus jokes started flying on Twitter:

why isn't the octopus there — Emily VanDerWerff 🙋‍♀️ (@emilyvdw) April 26, 2021

how did they not thank the octopus — alexis nedd 🎮 💙 (@alexisthenedd) April 26, 2021

The only boy who could ever teach me/Was My Octopus Teacher man. — Daniel Ralston (@danielralston) April 26, 2021

My Octopus Teacher pic.twitter.com/GANlypB5MT — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 26, 2021

A movie about a drummer wins multiple Oscars. A movie about an octopus wins one Oscar. But "Aquaman," which featured A DRUMMING OCTOPUS, won ZERO Oscars. This seems wrong. — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) April 26, 2021



And then, there were the odd moments of the night.



Harrison Ford's Strange Intro Of The Best Film Editing Award

While introducing the Best Film Editing award, everyone's favorite grumpy uncle Harrison Ford decided to share studio notes on the editing of "Blade Runner," resulting in one of the most surreal moments of the night.

I love how no matter where Harrison Ford is, you can tell he doesn't want to be there — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 26, 2021

sometimes it's hard to believe harrison ford has ever landed a plane safely — my pal andy™ (@andylevy) April 26, 2021

Harrison Ford backstage sharing a joint with the octopus — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) April 26, 2021

harrison ford has had the perfect career trajectory from carpenter to idol to master of his craft to stoned uncle to the world. — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) April 26, 2021

when are harrison ford and bryan cranston going to play brothers who fight over a will — Emily VanDerWerff 🙋‍♀️ (@emilyvdw) April 26, 2021

The subtext of every Harrison Ford interview or public appearance pic.twitter.com/ebmSd5SPL4 — Gay Mentos (@samcorb) April 26, 2021



The Misguided In Memoriam Segment

In a year when we've lost many cinematic greats, including Chadwick Boseman, Sean Connery, Christopher Plummer and more, the In Memoriam segment drew criticism for how rushed it was, with each individual only receiving 2-3 seconds of screentime before quickly passing on to the next.

What is this music?? So upbeat and fast….we're supposed to be honoring the dead. C'mon…. — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 26, 2021

Oscars producers: I want to play a really upbeat song to get people dancing



Director: Oh cool. Like for an opening number or something?



Producers: The In Memoriam. — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

ABC Intern collecting the In Memoriam photos for the Oscars pic.twitter.com/fLkGBeDHOq — Lisa Albano (@girlfriendLis) April 23, 2021

The director to the editors of the "In Memoriam" segment #Oscars pic.twitter.com/PZaUOM03LL — Julia Ricci (@julsrich) April 26, 2021

They better put the original Sonic design in the In Memoriam section — pixelatedboat aka "mr tweets" (@pixelatedboat) April 25, 2021



And finally, the weirdest moment of them all:

Anthony Hopkin's Upset Win Over Chadwick Boseman For Best Actor

This year, instead of having the Best Picture category close the ceremony, the Oscars opted to end the show with the Best Actor award. While we're all for experimentation, we doubt the show's producers envisioned how awkward it would be given Anthony Hopkin's upset win for "The Father." Many people were expecting the late Chadwick Boseman to win for Best Actor, and with Hopkins not being present at the ceremony, it made for an abrupt finish, to say the least.

Can't believe how that incredibly dry Oscars LURCHED into insanity in the last half hour



1. Glenn Close doing Da Butt

2. Best Picture already??

3. Bo Burnham drinking spit

4. Frances McDormand, wolfwalker

5. A final win that no one is there for — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

the end of the oscars was like having the lights come on at the bar with no last call warning — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) April 26, 2021

nothing like going out on a "the academy accepts on his behalf"!! — Jessica Kiang (@jessicakiang) April 26, 2021

Shoutout to THE FATHER (a terrific film that I would guess is the least seen of the major nominees) for being such a late-breaking Oscar villain that the Oscars ended immediately afterward — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) April 26, 2021

It wasn't just the Chadwick loss. It was the back-to-back losses by two Black actors who were touted as front runners in lead categories. It perpetuated the history of voters favoring white performers in lead categories, and absolving voters of that isn't the route I'd take. — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) April 26, 2021

Frances McDormand was in Transformers 3 and Anthony Hopkins was in Transformers 5, what does it mean — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 26, 2021

The Oscars were so sure that Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they REARRANGED THE ENTIRE CEREMONY so his category could be last, and then they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins instead…the most chaotic and unhinged thing I've ever seen. — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

It's like the Oscars knew how weird it was to give it to Hopkins and tried to get away as fast as possible because it was embarrassed. "And Best Actor goes to…Anthony Hopkins, WE OUT!" *curtains close, lights shut off* — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) April 26, 2021

That's the worst TV ending since "Game of Thrones" — Matt Brennan (@thefilmgoer) April 26, 2021