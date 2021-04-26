Here Are The Best Reactions To One Of The Weirdest Oscar Ceremonies Ever
The 93rd Academy Awards was always going to be a bit unusual, with its unusual setting inside a train station, its socially distanced seating and the fact that viewers had less of a chance to see the nominated movies this year because of the pandemic. Here is a roundup of the standout moments of the night — the good, the bad, the weird and well, the Harrison Ford — and the best internet reactions to them.
First, the good:
Chloé Zhao's Historical Win As Best Director
Chloé Zhao was awarded Best Director for "Nomadland," marking the second time in 93 years of Oscar history that a female director has won the award. Reactions to her win were glowing:
Youn Yuh-jung Stealing The Show With Her Best Supporting Actress Speech
South Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn won Best Supporting Actress for "Minari" and proceeded to give one of the most hilarious acceptance speeches of the night.
Many, Many Octopus Jokes After 'My Octopus Teacher' Wins Best Documentary
After Netflix's "My Octopus Teacher," a documentary about a heartwarming relationship between a man and an octopus, won Best Documentary, octopus jokes started flying on Twitter:
And then, there were the odd moments of the night.
Harrison Ford's Strange Intro Of The Best Film Editing Award
While introducing the Best Film Editing award, everyone's favorite grumpy uncle Harrison Ford decided to share studio notes on the editing of "Blade Runner," resulting in one of the most surreal moments of the night.
The Misguided In Memoriam Segment
In a year when we've lost many cinematic greats, including Chadwick Boseman, Sean Connery, Christopher Plummer and more, the In Memoriam segment drew criticism for how rushed it was, with each individual only receiving 2-3 seconds of screentime before quickly passing on to the next.
And finally, the weirdest moment of them all:
Anthony Hopkin's Upset Win Over Chadwick Boseman For Best Actor
This year, instead of having the Best Picture category close the ceremony, the Oscars opted to end the show with the Best Actor award. While we're all for experimentation, we doubt the show's producers envisioned how awkward it would be given Anthony Hopkin's upset win for "The Father." Many people were expecting the late Chadwick Boseman to win for Best Actor, and with Hopkins not being present at the ceremony, it made for an abrupt finish, to say the least.