Good reviews are all alike; every bad review is bonkers in its own unique way. This is exceptionally true, it turns out, of the reviews on Letterboxd, a social network built around movie preferences.

If you didn't know what it was before, we are absolutely delighted to be able to introduce you to it via a truly riveting Twitter account that tweets out choice reviews.

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011) pic.twitter.com/9f26IDw2WF — Insane Letterboxd Reviews (@InsaneLetterbox) February 7, 2020

12 Years a Slave (2013) pic.twitter.com/FXliB8GTJh — Insane Letterboxd Reviews (@InsaneLetterbox) February 5, 2020

SLC Punk (1998) pic.twitter.com/3WRdamA5NT — Insane Letterboxd Reviews (@InsaneLetterbox) January 26, 2020

Many of the reviews don't really have much to do with the movies in question at all:

The Wizard of Oz (1939) pic.twitter.com/qHOSOwTyUb — Insane Letterboxd Reviews (@InsaneLetterbox) January 27, 2020

Howl's Moving Castle (2004) pic.twitter.com/At0YvIMqCL — Insane Letterboxd Reviews (@InsaneLetterbox) January 24, 2020

Some of the reviews feel especially vindictive. No need to ask the user who hurt them, because they make it pretty clear:

Paddington 2 (2017) pic.twitter.com/RjaVhIJWLI — Insane Letterboxd Reviews (@InsaneLetterbox) January 28, 2020

Not all of the reviews the account tweets out are actually negative. Some are just… honestly, it's hard to explain:

Annabelle Comes Home (2019) pic.twitter.com/xRdRwpNdzm — Insane Letterboxd Reviews (@InsaneLetterbox) January 21, 2020

This is just the tip of the iceberg, but you can and should do yourself a favor and waste some time on this account today. We're not sure you'll learn anything instructive about movies, but we're sure it'll help open your eyes in some new way about the state of humanity these days.