You Need To Follow This Twitter Account That Posts The Most Unhinged Movie Reviews From Letterboxd Users
Good reviews are all alike; every bad review is bonkers in its own unique way. This is exceptionally true, it turns out, of the reviews on Letterboxd, a social network built around movie preferences.
If you didn't know what it was before, we are absolutely delighted to be able to introduce you to it via a truly riveting Twitter account that tweets out choice reviews.
Many of the reviews don't really have much to do with the movies in question at all:
Some of the reviews feel especially vindictive. No need to ask the user who hurt them, because they make it pretty clear:
Not all of the reviews the account tweets out are actually negative. Some are just… honestly, it's hard to explain:
This is just the tip of the iceberg, but you can and should do yourself a favor and waste some time on this account today. We're not sure you'll learn anything instructive about movies, but we're sure it'll help open your eyes in some new way about the state of humanity these days.