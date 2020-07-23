Here's The Most Important Announcements Microsoft Showed In The Xbox Games Showcase
Watch the game showcase livestream here:

And here are some of the most important trailers and footage from the showcase, including footage for "Halo Infinite":

The official announcement trailer for "Forza Motorsport":

The trailer for "Everwild":

The trailer for zombie multiplayer game "State of Decay 3":

The new trailer for survival game "Grounded":


Read here for more updates on the most important announcements in the showcase. And if you're interested in any of these games, they'll soon be available on Xbox Game Pass.

