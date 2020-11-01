Writer Channels His Inner Matthew McConaughey, Weighs In On The Candy Corn Debate
Wes Blankenship channels McConaughey and sets the record straight.
[Via Twitter]
Wes Blankenship channels McConaughey and sets the record straight.
[Via Twitter]
Why the grandiose promises of multilevel marketing and QAnon conspiracy theories make a lot of sense together.
The two girls ran as fast as they could, fleeing through the dense forest to avoid being spotted by anyone at the school.
You've never seen anything like this Rutgers lateral play. It was a little too good though due to an illegal forward pass and the touchdown got called back.
Chances don't come easier than this, unless your Moses Simon. Instead of tapping the ball into an open net, the Nigerian forward stumbled and managed to block his own shot.
New research links serotonin and dopamine not just to addiction and depression, but to the ability to control genes.
Earth has a molten metal core that us humans are unable to access and study directly. But there's a giant asteroid orbiting the sun between Mars and Jupiter that scientists suspect might be the metal core of a planet that never was, and they are looking to learn all about it.
Wes Blankenship channels McConaughey and sets the record straight.
During a bruising political season, many Americans are dropping friends and family members who have different political views. Experts say we should be talking more, not less.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
John Mulaney confronts his nephew, Pete Davidson, about once again turning him into a viral meme.
Over the last 30 years, the nonprofit has registered 12 million voters (and counting) via its platform and played a significant role in the election of two presidents. They couldn't have done it without the pop, rock, and rap stars who were willing to use their fame for a cause.
What a balkanized America can learn from the break-up of the Balkans.
The elevated sugar content in carrots is surprisingly a defense against winter.
"I saw several children choking from the spray," a witness told BuzzFeed News. "People had to choose whether to continue to the polling station or go wash their eyes and skin."
Joe Biden, played by Jim Carrey, delivers a special message on Halloween.
Our history with dogs is complicated, according to a study of ancient dog DNA.
Election officials in US battleground states are still fighting to limit their usage with only days left until 3 November.
President Trump shouldn't have turned on the doctors.
Snapshots of models chomping on food, otherworldly landscapes of winter time and more best photos of the week.
Here's why the coronavirus outbreaks in the Dakotas got so bad.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Friday incident in which a group of Trump supporters, driving trucks and waving Trump flags, surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in Hays County, Texas.
We're going to show you a series of photos and ask you when each picture was taken.
"My dad was my hero. And you, Mr. Connery, were my dad's hero."
Scientists have long assumed that a thick, solid mass of permafrost underpins all of Alaska. But in a new study published in Science Advances, scientists found that beneath the seafloor on the northeastern coast of Alaska, there's barely any permafrost.
Test your understanding of some of the world's wildest and most ridiculous conspiracy theories with this well-liked board game.
After a Joe Biden campaign rally in Flint, President Obama swished a three-pointer and walked off.
Feeling homesick? These candles are formulated specifically to remind you of your state of origin — even if it's New Jersey.
The working paper, released late Friday, examined the impact of 18 rallies held between June 20 and Sept. 30.
Rambo the Cavalier King Charles puppy helps free Samson the Newfoundland from his dreaded safety donut that prevents him from licking his hot spots.
Button of the Month: iOS 14's Back Tap
The risk of contagion is highest in indoor spaces but can be reduced by applying all available measures to combat infection via aerosols. Here is an overview of the likelihood of infection in three everyday scenarios, based on the safety measures used and the length of exposure
Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel dressed up as a cheese bun from Calgary's beloved Glamorgan Bakery and Dallas Flexhaug couldn't stop laughing.
Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, his family has said.
With coronavirus cases still rising, wearing a mask is more important than ever. In this animation, you will see just how effective a swath of fabric can be at fighting the pandemic.
When Maggie Goldenberger was 11 years old, she posed for a photo dressed up like an awkward Goosebumps obsessed girl. Little did she know that the image would go on to change her life forever.
Vitamix blenders are much more powerful than the cheap ones you find at department stores. If you really want some power in the kitchen, take advantage of this 35% discount.
How physician Deborah Birx's unreasonable demands for hospital data created a "debacle" at the CDC.
The speed of light is thought to be 299,792,458 m/s but nobody has ever actually measured it in one direction.
Until Election Day, and then after that, too.
This week we have a guy who thinks all Latin food is "hot garbage," a woman who thinks acronyms should be reserved for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more.
If you have a spare $69.9 million lying around, 330 S. Mapleton Drive could be all yours.
In the past, coffee was associated with increased health risks. But research from the last decade finds that drinking coffee may actually benefit your health.
The magnetic North Pole has left Canada, passed the geographic pole and is now heading towards Siberia.
Comedian Mike Camerlengo's commentary on the Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf's tackle elevates the play to a whole other level.
Debunked body double rumor has followed Ms Trump since 2017.
From the return of "Saved by the Bell" to the latest work from master filmmaker Steve McQueen to an animated take on a notorious "Star Wars" project, here's the best original content coming to streaming.
This pit bull absolutely loves to jump into the swimming pool.