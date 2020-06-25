This Might Be The Worst On-Hold Music We've Ever Heard
If you've ever wanted customers to hang up on you instead of waiting on hold, you should go for this version of "Toxic" that sounds like people screaming in absolute pain.
[Via Twitter]
Invisible outbreaks sprang up everywhere. The United States ignored the warning signs. We reconstructed how the epidemic spun out of control.
The former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina tells The Ticket that she plans to vote for Joe Biden.
Florida just broke its record for coronavirus cases in a single day but you wouldn't know it from this angry mob of anti-mask protesters at a Palm Beach Commissioners meeting.
Unfortunately, we've all been in this place before.
Pre-lockdown life had its charms, but the pandemic has shown us how bad things really were.
"This whole sub-branch of fMRI could go extinct if we don't address this critical limitation."
How an ardent defender of faith — and Donald Trump — came to think of the press as her enemy.
"Blade Runner" and "The Thing" are considered masterpieces of American cinema. But on June 25, 1982, they debuted as critical and box office failures.
A surprised motorist films a boat driving itself down the highway near Sandy, Utah.
What scientists know about the inner workings of the pathogen that has infected the world.
Addressing Pakistan's National Assembly, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said 262 pilots in the country "did not take the exam themselves" and had paid someone else to sit it on their behalf.
Why spend hundreds of dollars on barbells when you can built one yourself from stone, sand and concrete?
Every summer, an atmospheric event propels desert dust thousands of miles across the Atlantic. This year is particularly bad, and timed terribly with COVID-19.
Dr. Alok Kanojia explains why the American health care system is failing due to the relationships set up between insurance, clients, and hospitals.
The Supreme Court handed a green light Thursday to the Trump administration in its effort to speed up the removal of those seeking asylum.
Through fire and fear, Paradise, California's teens take control of their lives.
Trader Joe's is notoriously secretive about who supplies their stores with their branded products. Here's what we know so far.
Jon Stewart reveals that while Joe Biden "wasn't his guy," he has come around to thinking he could be the right person to be president at this moment. "When I see Biden past the shtick, I see a guy who knows what loss is, who knows grief."
A suite of new maps reveal the lost, undersea continent of Zealandia in more detail than ever before.
Higher temperatures and shifting patterns of extreme weather can cause a rise in all types of violence, from domestic abuse to civil wars. In extreme cases, it could cause countries to cease functioning and collapse altogether.
Using TaskRabbit and Venmo, a Silicon Valley investor and his business partner had workers repackage non-medical KN95 masks so he could sell them to Texas emergency workers.
The team from Garage54 installed steel legs to a Lada and actually managed to get it to walk.
For the victims of abusive police officers, silence seeps into every part of their lives, from their relationships to their political views. But in the wake of police reckoning following George Floyd's death, victims' voices are finally starting to be heard.
Drop towers plummet riders faster than gravity. How do they work?
Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, making it the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic that has crushed entertainment and leisure industries globally.
From drive-through ceremonies officiated by Elvis to couples a little too tipsy to make the biggest decision of their lives, the owner of Little Vegas Chapel has seen it all.
Liverpool FC are on the verge of winning a historic English League title. Watch their Brazilian midfielder Fabinho score an incredible goal in Wednesday's game against Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, in Austria, league leaders FC RB Salzburg score seven past Rapid Vienna.
The UK government is testing sewage to find early indications of where new coronavirus outbreaks might be taking place.
What the South can learn from postwar Europe.
Some movies make money laundering look extremely easy. Financial crime professor Moyara Ruehse fact checks whether they make sense.
Claims about the involvement of anti-fascist activists in protests of racism show the many ways false information spreads inside communities online.
Our global team has curated a fresh and eclectic list of 86 "angelic troublemakers" who are helping to reset America and the world. Our first OZY list includes musicians, authors, political figures, athletes, activists and scientists.
Infrasound acoustic waves from stars recorded by astrophysicist Garik Israelian were made audible for your listening pleasure by Brian Eno and others.
The video of this ride won Best Line for the 2019 "GoPro of the World" contest.
Without a DNA sequencer, two Los Angeles entomologists relied on two of biology's oldest tools: microscopes and lots of free time.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explains to Hasan Minhaj how her legislation can help combat the environmental impacts of climate change, while providing jobs to those in need.
The GOP has wrestled with the morality of greater racial inclusion and its strategic benefits for decades. Time after time, it has chosen to pursue white voters.
The respected newspaper outed and shamed a private citizen for past offensive behavior. But did anyone even want this?
It's the quiet ones you have to watch out for.
The world's premier health agency pushed a flawed coronavirus containment strategy — until it disappeared from public view one day before the outbreak was declared a pandemic.
A judge has ruled that Rep. Devin Nunes has no right to sue Twitter over statements made by a fake Internet cow, someone parodying his mother and a Republican strategist.
SpaceX is using a $75K robot dog named Zeus to inspect the aftermath of test sites. Here is Zeus observing a tank prototype.
For 40 years, the city's lifeguard corps has been mired in controversy, and for 40 years it's been run by one man: Peter Stein.
Before there was internet porn, these ads during late-night reruns of 'South Park' mesmerized a generation of teens. How will they reckon with GGW's toxic legacy?
Just by looking at Google Street View images, he's able to guess a location that's only a mile off from the real answer.