This Reddit Thread Of People's Worst Family Recipes Will Leave You Either Grateful Or Traumatized
RECIPE FOR DISASTER

Digg

The kitchen is a source of joy. We love watching cooking videos, learning time-saving hacks and riffing on classic recipes to suit our tastebuds.

But there's a dark side to the culinary world that often goes unmentioned: cursed family recipes.

No more. Over on Reddit, Mpen61 asked people about the worst dish their family made growing up, and Redditors obliged and shared their families' worst culinary concoctions.

A Dessert Remix No One Asked For

Growing up, what was the worst meal/dish your family had from InsightfulQuestions

Beans, A Cursed Staple

Comment from discussion neonspectraltoast's comment from discussion "Growing up, what was the worst meal/dish your family had".

Grandma's Breakfast Special

Comment from discussion Zinokk's comment from discussion "Growing up, what was the worst meal/dish your family had".

Powdered Mashed Potatoes That Didn't Last Long

Comment from discussion mouthbourne's comment from discussion "Growing up, what was the worst meal/dish your family had".

Dad's Microwaved Meatloaf And A Friend's Canned Casserole

Comment from discussion lollusc's comment from discussion "Growing up, what was the worst meal/dish your family had".

A Not-So-Hot Quebec Classic

Comment from discussion val-qc's comment from discussion "Growing up, what was the worst meal/dish your family had".

A '70s Classic, AKA "Stuff"

Comment from discussion hithere756's comment from discussion "Growing up, what was the worst meal/dish your family had".

And Of Course, Grape Salad

Comment from discussion marriekh's comment from discussion "Growing up, what was the worst meal/dish your family had".


[Via WideOpenEats]

