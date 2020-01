A team of three robbers in north London found themselves running frantically back and forth through the jewelry shop — and at one point, asking a person walking by to open the door from the outside:

Would watch a heist movie where it's just three hours of planning followed by this pic.twitter.com/pqEbtaLOKI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 19, 2020

"Ocean's 11," this is not.



[Via Twitter]