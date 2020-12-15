Is 'Wonder Woman 1984' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Seeing as how "Wonder Woman 1984" is the first superhero blockbuster movie we've had in a long time, expectations for the "Wonder Woman" sequel are understandably high. But does it satisfy those expectations or does it disappoint? Here's what the reviews say.



Set Decades After The Events Of 'Wonder Woman,' The Sequel Shows Diana Performing Secret Superhero Duties

Decades after being introduced to the world of men — and years before the events of "Justice League" where she joins up with Batman and Superman — Diana Prince (Gadot) is working incognito as a cultural anthropologist at Washington, D.C.'s Smithsonian and still pining for her true love, pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who sacrificed himself in the first film. She still occasionally saves the day in her superhero gear, like when a jogger's about to get hit by a couple of dudes in a speeding Firebird, but mostly on the down low.

[USA Today]

[I]t is here [at the Smithsonian Museum] that Diana examines an ancient stone that has the magical power to grant any person one wish. Poor, lonely Diana silently wishes to be reunited with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) the dashing airman with whom she was once very much in love. But her nerdy colleague, maladroit gemologist Minerva, who has a beta-stalkerish fascination with the impossibly gorgeous Diana, wishes to be every bit as strong as her. And there is a third wisher: megalomaniac oil entrepreneur and museum donor Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), who wants more than one wish, so he sneakily wishes to be turned into the stone, to become a human wishing stone, so that he can persuade any individual he meets to wish for something beneficial to his interests.

[The Guardian]



Gal Gadot And Chris Pine Have Great Chemistry

You could quibble that he is too similar to another Steve played by another Chris: Marvel did the same man-out-of-time routine with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), aka Captain America. But Pine plays the role with so much goofy, innocent charm, and so much romantic chemistry with Gadot, that you can forgive all the scenes in which he is confused and dazzled by escalators and break-dancers.

[BBC]

[W]hat the movie lacks in Amazonian extravaganza, it makes up for in its romantic reunion between Diana and Steve. Pine, as he did in 2017, brings out the emotional vulnerability of Diana and the movie. He clasps her hand and tells her, "I wish we had more time."

[Vox]

Much of "1984" is, to use the period vernacular, pretty rad. Gadot and Pine's chemistry was one of the best aspects of the first "Wonder Woman" and they bring so much life to the new one, as a buoyant Diana introduces fish-out-of-water Steve to fanny packs and parachute pants. Throw in a soaring Hans Zimmer score and together the two lovebirds give the film an exciting, earnest vibe that's the closest recent DC superhero projects have come to Christopher Reeve's original "Superman."

[USA Today]



The Movie Resembles 1980s Blockbusters In Many Ways

While the central storyline is a love letter to those older superhero movies, wider plot devices also pull from 1980s staples; elements of body-swap comedy and nerd-to-cool evolutions are gleefully toyed with, albeit sometimes only for a fleeting moment. The use of these older tropes means the plot treads a more traditional path than that of the rest of DC's Extended Universe movies, which makes for a film that's deeply classical in structure and lacking in any fresh innovation for the genre.

[IGN]

A funny, sweet-natured, brightly-coloured standalone adventure, it is so reminiscent of the likes of "Raiders of The Lost Ark" and "Ghostbusters" in its jokes, its plotting, its locations and its general atmosphere that it fills you with the same warm feelings that they did — one of those feelings being wonder.

[BBC]



The Action Sequences Are Excellent

Watching Gadot swing between mall floors on her golden lasso after knocking out the closed-circuit surveillance cameras is an absolute blast […] It's in this kind of muscular coverage, combining action with intimate character insights, that Jenkins and returning DP Matthew Jensen excel. And the stunt work throughout is terrific.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

"Wonder Woman 1984's" fight scenes are beautifully choreographed, though infrequent, and there are some amazingly striking visuals and quirky nods to the comics, not all of which have been spoiled by the trailers.

[Polygon]



Though The Movie Suffers Occasionally From An Overstuffed Plot And Overlong Runtime

In the end, the actors can't save the story. Wiig really, really tries, too. She vamps it up with Pascal, each of them going for arch performances the script can't match. The plot grows more tangled and confusing by the minute, as the film's central relationships are overshadowed by unnecessary globetrotting, flashy role reversals, and poor world building.

[Vulture]

"WW1984" is three movies rolled into one: It's at once a romance about lost love; a tale about the jealousy in our friendships; and the story of a sad, broken man desperate to take over the world. And it's only the first two of these that truly take us somewhere wonderful.

[Vox]

[Director Patty] Jenkins has said that she would have liked the film to be 15 minutes longer. Some viewers might have liked it to be 15 minutes shorter. But, for most of the running time, they will be happy to be in Wonder Woman's uplifting company.

[BBC]



TL; DR

Diana Prince's second outing has a strong emotional core and wild action scenes, even if it feels a little long.

[CNET]



Watch The Opening Scene Here

"Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere in theaters and be available on HBO Max on December 25.