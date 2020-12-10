This Woman's Story About Kids Trying To Remove A Man's Mask In The Aldi Comes With A Subtle Twist
There apparently were some meddling kids inside this Aldi.
A Ponzi scheme in paradise?
When a body is reduced, all at once, to a crude dichotomy of hot and cold, what happens to your soul?
Hannah Nalley recorded her mom's reaction to Cardi B's "WAP" in real time as she heard the actual lyrics, proving the song is not for the faint of heart.
Marques Brownlee has some good things to say about the headphones themselves. Not so much so for the Smart Case.
We spoke to Professor Eduard Vieta Pascual, one of the world's leading bipolar experts.
Slack wanted to stay independent. But in a landscape dominated by tech giants, that proved impossible.
The poor teacher initially thought he had done something wrong to offend his students. Turns out it was very much the opposite.
I took my Jeep loaded to the brim with metal and made bank.
Why would I want to watch celebrities shop for multimillion-dollar mansions while I get priced out of my own city?
Ever wonder how subway tile got so popular? How about weird apartment radiators? We take a look at how previous epidemics shaped design history.
James Robert Schweitzer lost his security clearance over medical marijuana. What the feds say happened next is completely off the rails.
This is also what Radiohead sounds to Radiohead fans.
From big-name governors to top White House officials to obscure county judges, the list is a long, growing, and disturbing one.
After a successful high-altitude test flight, Elon Musk's SpaceX's latest next-generation rocket prototype met an explosive, fiery end.
Kids catch and spread coronavirus half as much as adults, Iceland study confirms.
Without political pressure, the FTC waited to rally state attorneys general in a broad, bipartisan case against Facebook's anticompetitive behavior.
This grandma might have some questionable design choices but she's 103, so step off.
The star's spectacularly misjudged performance as a gay Broadway actor in Ryan Murphy's equally tone-deaf Netflix musical is a new low for Hollywood.
Mathematicians have long pondered the reach of a grazing goat tied to a fence, only finding approximate answers until now.
Sometimes bookcases can't take the weight of too many books. In the case of this one, it couldn't even take the weight of itself.
It's the hottest diet around right now — but know the science behind it isn't a slam dunk.
A tubby cat is unsure of the exercise fixture.
Four candidates are being considered by TIME editors for this year's selection of the person who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse.
Several sources inside the Senate say Dianne Feinstein, who is 87, struggles to remember briefings just after they take place — and that her cognitive decline has been evident for several years.
Both come with their benefits, but they're very different.
A humble Scotsman saw something strange in the water — and daringly set out to catch it — only to have lecherous out-of-towners steal his fame and upend his quest.
The founder of the Facebook group Covid Travellers says it's a "safe place" for globe-trotters — who seem willfully blind to the danger of the coronavirus.
Maryn Short had a stunning realization while trying a fancy Starbucks drink.
It's not just that kids find poop gross and hilarious, there's a strong psychological element as well.
Having trouble finding the right gift for that special someone? This collection of snacks from Japan is worth every penny.
All's fair in familial love and ball games.
I've been crafting in various forms for years. Here's some of what I've picked up.
The annual defense policy bill is where GOP lawmakers draw the line.
"How we made the pandemic a political thing makes me absolutely enraged," Jones told Joy Reid on Wednesday night.
Joe Biden has offered Marcia Fudge the role of HUD secretary, even though she is more qualified for the Department of Agriculture.
Sifting through today's clues to forecast the future of work, cities, and the economy.
The UMass Lowell Pink Floyd Ensemble performed the classic album in its entirety.
r/FemaleDatingStrategy empowers lonely and vulnerable "queens" and vigorously challenges the sacred cows of third-wave feminism.
The phone call came shortly before Loeffler, Perdue endorsed improbable election challenge
A man was hiking in the Mosquito Range alpine when he came across this site.
It wasn't just erratic and violent behavior that wrecked one of the world's most bankable stars. It was his unquenchable thirst for revenge.
For years, the funding behind the right-wing, pro-Trump publication The Federalist has been a total mystery. Many Twitter users have asked the website's leaders, repeatedly, "Who funds The Federalist?" only to be blocked by the likes of publisher Ben Domenech, co-founder Sean Davis, or senior editor Mollie Hemingway.
They should just make all of Will Ferrell's movies like this, honestly.
A Redditor asked about the most conspicuous scams that are happening right under people's noses, and the community happily responded with numerous mainstream filmflams.
The toxic chemical is more than an alternative type of tear gas.
Actor Amanda Henderson had an unexpected answer to a question she didn't know on "Celebrity Mastermind" earlier this year.