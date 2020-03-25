"Eight years it took me to catch this moment! Yeahhhhh":



Nicole Gagnon, who filmed the clip, has been trying for years to capture the moment Boo the bear — who lives at the Grizzly Bear Refuge near Golden, Canada — emerged from his yearly slumber:

"We've always set up trail cameras and our surveillance cameras," Gangnon told the Guardian. "And it just seems like every time he decides to dig out, our technology fails us and we can never capture that moment."

If you want to see more Boo, he has his own Instagram page.