A controversial Supreme Court ruling late Monday night left tens of thousands of Wisconsin voters with a difficult decision to make about Tuesday's election: risk going to the polls, or forfeit their right to vote in the contest.

The Wisconsin GOP opposed moves to extend absentee and mail voting deadlines, and on Tuesday, Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos told voters it was "incredibly safe" to go vote. His message, however, was somewhat undercut by his outfit:

