👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore
'WORDS CAN KILL'

Digg

In the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion streaming on HBO Max today, Hubert and Smith buried the hatchet, thus ending their 27-year feud. The two had notably not gotten along during the filming of the sitcom, which eventually led to Hubert's departure from the show after two seasons.

In a clip from the reunion, Hubert hashes it out with Smith, explaining that being labeled as "difficult" had an enormous impact on her career.

"Words can kill," Hubert says. "I lost everything. Reputation. Everything."

According to reports, Smith and Hubert do hug it out after their emotionally candid conversation and their reconciliation seems to have put an end to the fallout between the two of them that lasted for decades.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample