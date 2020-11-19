In the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion streaming on HBO Max today, Hubert and Smith buried the hatchet, thus ending their 27-year feud. The two had notably not gotten along during the filming of the sitcom, which eventually led to Hubert's departure from the show after two seasons.

In a clip from the reunion, Hubert hashes it out with Smith, explaining that being labeled as "difficult" had an enormous impact on her career.

"Calling a black woman difficult in Hollywood is the kiss of death and its hard enough being a dark-skinned black woman in this business" – Janet Hubert #FreshPrinceReunion pic.twitter.com/EltXiy3QoH — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) November 19, 2020

"Words can kill," Hubert says. "I lost everything. Reputation. Everything."

According to reports, Smith and Hubert do hug it out after their emotionally candid conversation and their reconciliation seems to have put an end to the fallout between the two of them that lasted for decades.