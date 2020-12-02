Here Are The Eye-Popping Nominees For Wildlife Photographer Of The Year's People's Choice Award

The Natural History Museum in London is inviting the public to participate in the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition by voting for the People's Choice Award winner. Some of the finalists chosen by the institution are harrowing and highlight the importance of conservation, while others depict the pure wonder apparent in the animal kingdom.

Voting ends on February 2, 2021.

Here are a few of our favorite photographs with captions provided by the museum.

The Last Goodbye

Ami Vitale/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

Joseph Wachira comforts Sudan, the last male northern white rhino left on the planet, moments before he passed away at Ol Pejeta Wildlife Conservancy in northern Kenya.

Turtle Time Machine

Thomas Peschak/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

Without a time machine it is impossible to see the pristine turtle population, but Thomas hopes that this image provides just a glimpse of the bounty our seas once held.

Close Encounter

Guillermo Esteves/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

The worried looking expression on this dog's face speaks volumes and is a reminder that moose are large, unpredictable, wild animals.

The Real Garden Gnomes

Karine Aigner/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

This Gulf Coast retreat offers luxury resorts, beautiful beaches, multimillion-dollar neighbourhoods and, surprisingly, a thriving community of Florida burrowing owls.

Shut The Front Door

Sam Sloss/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

This coconut octopus was spotted walking around the black sand of the Lembeh Strait, Sulawesi, carrying its house made of shells.

Spirit Of Bhutan

Emmanuel Rondeau/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

Emmanuel was amazed to find a head-on picture of a takin, with the colors of blue sky, pink flowers and mustard yellow coat of the beast perfectly complementing one another.

Eye-To-Eye

Andrey Shpatak/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

This Japanese warbonnet was photographed in the north of the Gulf of Oprichnik in the Sea of Japan.

Hare Ball

Andy Parkinson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

Andy spent five weeks watching the mountain hares near Tomatin in the Scottish Highlands, waiting patiently for any movement — a stretch, a yawn or a shake — which typically came every 30 to 45 minutes.

Drey Dreaming

Neil Anderson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

As the weather grew colder, two Eurasian red squirrels (only one is clearly visible) found comfort and warmth in a box Neil had put up in one of the pine trees near his home in the Scottish Highlands.

Bat Woman

Douglas Gimesy/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

A wildlife rehabilitator looks after three recently orphaned grey-headed flying fox pups.

The Alpha

Mogens Trolle/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

Of all the different primate species Mogens has photographed, the mandrill has proved the most difficult to reach, preferring to hide in tropical forests in remote parts of Central Africa.

Family Portrait

Andrew Lee/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

Capturing a family portrait of mum, dad and their eight chicks proved tricky for Andrew.

Border Refuge

Joseph Dominic Anthony/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

Joseph wanted to convey the story and mood of Mai Po in a single balanced photograph, combining individuals and the behavior of multiple species in the context of their wider environment, particularly to juxtapose the proximity of the ever encroaching urban development.

Baby On The Rocks

Frédéric Larrey,/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

When this six-month-old snow leopard cub wasn't following its mother and copying her movements, it sought protection among the rocks.

White Danger

Petri Pietiläinen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

The bear was making its way towards a steep cliff and the birds that were nesting there. It tried and failed several routes to reach them, but perseverance, and probably hunger, paid off as it found its way to a barnacle goose nest.



