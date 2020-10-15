The Winners Of The 2020 Wildlife Photographer Of The Year Contest Are Spectacular

From a Siberian tiger hugging a Manchurian fir tree to a fox chowing down on a goose, the winners of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, announced Wednesday by the Natural History Museum in London, are simply stunning.

The competition, a "showcase for the world's best nature photography," included over 49,000 entries from "professionals and amateurs" from all over the world.

The 2020 grand title went to Sergey Gorshkov for his extraordinary snap of a tigress in the Russian wilderness.

"It's a scene like no other," Rosamund Kidman Cox, the chair of the judging panel, said. "A unique glimpse of an intimate moment deep in a magical forest. Shafts of low winter sun highlight the ancient fir tree and the coat of the huge tigress as she grips the trunk in obvious ecstasy and inhales the scent of tiger on resin, leaving her own mark as her message. It's also a story told in glorious color and texture of the comeback of the Amur tiger, a symbol of the Russian wilderness."

'The Embrace' by Sergey Gorshkov

Grand title winner

Sergey Gorshkov, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

An endangered Siberian tiger leaving her scent on a tree in Leopard National Park, in the Russian Far East.

'The Pose' by Mogens Trolle

Animal portraits winner

Mogens Trolle, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A male proboscis monkey is captured in deep thought at the Labuk Bay Proboscis Monkey Sanctuary in Sabah, Borneo.

'The Golden Moment' by Songda Cai

Underwater winner

Songda Cai, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A tiny diamondback squid is captured in a beam of light in the depths of the ocean off the coast of the Philippines.

'Life In The Balance' by Jaime Culebras

Amphibians and reptiles winner

Jaime Culebras, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A Manduriacu glass frog was photographed crunching on a spider while hanging on a plant in the Andes in northwestern Ecuador.

'A Tale Of Two Wasps' by Frank Deschandol

Behaviour: Invertebrates winner

Frank Deschandol, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A red-banded sand wasp (left) and a cuckoo wasp, cross paths on a sandy bank near Normandy, France.

'The Fox That Got The Goose' by Liina Heikkinen

Young Grand Title winner

Liina Heikkinen, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A hungry fox drags a goose into a crevasse in Helsinki, Finland.

'When Mother Says 'Run" by Shanyuan Li

Behavior: Mammals winner

Shanyuan Li, Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020

Pallas's cats, or manuls, photographed on the remote steppes of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in northwest China.



