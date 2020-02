In terms of "don't try this at home" wrestling moves, this — from WildKat Sports wrestler PJ Hawx — ranks right up at the top:

Hawx's are known to fly, they just didnt tell you it was off the second story of the mall. 🤼‍♂️🕊 @WildKatSports @LukeHawx504 pic.twitter.com/C8iJNWWrT0 — PJ Hawx (@pj_hawx) February 10, 2020

PJ Hawx is the son of WildKat founder Luke Hawx, whose work as a Hollywood stuntman helps us make a bit more sense of this insane move.



[Via SportsCenter]