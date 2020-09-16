Sometimes the most delightful experiences happen with the most unexpected people: strangers. In this Ask Reddit thread, EpicesPotato asked, "What's the most wholesome experience you've had with a stranger?"

From meeting a secret origami enthusiast to helping out wayfarers in foreign lands, here are some wholesome memories people shared.



Two Fans Made A Connection At A Baseball Game



A Mom Who Helped Out Another Mom At Chick-Fil-A

My husband was away for work for three months, and I lived far away from family — I was an exhausted working parent doing it all! My 3-year-old son and I went to eat at Chick-fil-A one Saturday — we never go to sit-in restaurants because he can't sit still — but I was craving a spicy chicken sandwich. We sat down in a booth, and my son was acting as he does, not sitting still. I was about to leave and pack it all up to go because he was disrupting this family sitting behind us, and I didn't want to ruin their meal. The mom saw that I was struggling and invited my son to eat with them. They had a few older kids (around 5-7). My son sat with them and ate, and they entertained him for 20-30 minutes while I sat in my booth eating my meal in peace. It was the nicest mom move that a mom has ever done; she saw the struggle I was having and tried to help. Her kids even shared their chicken nuggets with my son! It was so sweet.

[theantpantsdance]



A Stranger Who Inspired A Healthy Reading Habit



The Secret Waffle House Origami Enthusiast



An Impromptu Honeymoon Gift From A Greek Gas Station



A Nurse With A Heart Of Gold



The Case Of The Missing Tulips



Lending A Hand During A Public Transportation Strike



The Mysterious Jumper Cable Well Wisher

When I was 16, I'd taken my mom's old Pontiac Bonneville to the movies, and I was in such a hurry that I forgot to turn off the lights. When I came out, the car was dead, but someone had left a set of jumper cables on the hood with a note that said, "I hope you make it home safely." I've never, ever forgotten about that. Since then I've tried to pay that kindness forward anyway I can.



Edit: Thank all of you for the awards. I was about 20 miles from home, and this was before cell phones were affordable, so that person saved me that night. For those asking, I'm assuming the person came out and saw my lights on and maybe even saw them running low/flickering and knew there was a possibility they would burn out before I made it back to my mom's car. Even if my battery hadn't died, it was a nice gesture.

[IDGAF_GOMD]



The Train Passenger Who Escorted An Injured Commuter To School



Making Unexpected Friends At The Coffee Shop

I was going to a Starbucks to eat with a friend I had met a few days prior. Suddenly a stranger about my age asked me how to go to that exact same place, so I told him that I was going there too, and we started a conversation while walking. When we got to the Starbucks, we sat at different tables and I waited for my friend. He didn't appear (because he had had some problems and finally he couldn't go). I asked the stranger if I could eat with him and he accepted. Now we are friends and we sometimes talk through our mobiles.



Edit: English isn't my first language but I'm still learning!

[GrandJack23]



The Gift Of Ice Cream, From An Old Timer



Editor's note: Responses have been edited for clarity.



[Read more on Reddit]