GIVING AND RECEIVING LOVE

Digg · Updated:

Sometimes the most delightful experiences happen with the most unexpected people: strangers. In this Ask Reddit thread, EpicesPotato asked, "What's the most wholesome experience you've had with a stranger?"

From meeting a secret origami enthusiast to helping out wayfarers in foreign lands, here are some wholesome memories people shared.


Two Fans Made A Connection At A Baseball Game

Comment from discussion manualpropulsion's comment from discussion "What's the most wholesome experience you've had with a stranger?".


A Mom Who Helped Out Another Mom At Chick-Fil-A

My husband was away for work for three months, and I lived far away from family — I was an exhausted working parent doing it all! My 3-year-old son and I went to eat at Chick-fil-A one Saturday — we never go to sit-in restaurants because he can't sit still — but I was craving a spicy chicken sandwich.

We sat down in a booth, and my son was acting as he does, not sitting still. I was about to leave and pack it all up to go because he was disrupting this family sitting behind us, and I didn't want to ruin their meal.

The mom saw that I was struggling and invited my son to eat with them. They had a few older kids (around 5-7). My son sat with them and ate, and they entertained him for 20-30 minutes while I sat in my booth eating my meal in peace.

It was the nicest mom move that a mom has ever done; she saw the struggle I was having and tried to help. Her kids even shared their chicken nuggets with my son! It was so sweet.

[theantpantsdance]


A Stranger Who Inspired A Healthy Reading Habit

Comment from discussion -eDgAR-'s comment from discussion "What's the most wholesome experience you've had with a stranger?".


The Secret Waffle House Origami Enthusiast

Comment from discussion LaeliaCatt's comment from discussion "What's the most wholesome experience you've had with a stranger?".


An Impromptu Honeymoon Gift From A Greek Gas Station

Comment from discussion kiwiguy_'s comment from discussion "What's the most wholesome experience you've had with a stranger?".


A Nurse With A Heart Of Gold

Comment from discussion Norcia's comment from discussion "What's the most wholesome experience you've had with a stranger?".


The Case Of The Missing Tulips

Comment from discussion Greenfireflygirl's comment from discussion "What's the most wholesome experience you've had with a stranger?".


Lending A Hand During A Public Transportation Strike

Comment from discussion andria_rabs's comment from discussion "What's the most wholesome experience you've had with a stranger?".


The Mysterious Jumper Cable Well Wisher

When I was 16, I'd taken my mom's old Pontiac Bonneville to the movies, and I was in such a hurry that I forgot to turn off the lights. When I came out, the car was dead, but someone had left a set of jumper cables on the hood with a note that said, "I hope you make it home safely." I've never, ever forgotten about that. Since then I've tried to pay that kindness forward anyway I can.

Edit: Thank all of you for the awards. I was about 20 miles from home, and this was before cell phones were affordable, so that person saved me that night. For those asking, I'm assuming the person came out and saw my lights on and maybe even saw them running low/flickering and knew there was a possibility they would burn out before I made it back to my mom's car. Even if my battery hadn't died, it was a nice gesture.

[IDGAF_GOMD]


The Train Passenger Who Escorted An Injured Commuter To School

Comment from discussion -partlycloudy-'s comment from discussion "What's the most wholesome experience you've had with a stranger?".


Making Unexpected Friends At The Coffee Shop

I was going to a Starbucks to eat with a friend I had met a few days prior. Suddenly a stranger about my age asked me how to go to that exact same place, so I told him that I was going there too, and we started a conversation while walking. When we got to the Starbucks, we sat at different tables and I waited for my friend. He didn't appear (because he had had some problems and finally he couldn't go). I asked the stranger if I could eat with him and he accepted. Now we are friends and we sometimes talk through our mobiles.

Edit: English isn't my first language but I'm still learning!

[GrandJack23]


The Gift Of Ice Cream, From An Old Timer

Comment from discussion saptajitbanerjee's comment from discussion "What's the most wholesome experience you've had with a stranger?".


Editor's note: Responses have been edited for clarity.

[Read more on Reddit]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

THE WHEELS OF JUSTICE

2 diggs outsideonline.com

Coronavirus hasn't stopped two-wheeled avenger Vittorio Brumotti from righting society's wrongs. The cyclist has delighted audiences with his TV news segment "100% Brumotti," shaming people for parking in handicapped spaces and taking on no less than the Mafia. We ride along with Italy's favorite bike hero.

GIRL POWER?

thepointmag.com

Watching mainstream advertising adopt quirky sloganeering and Etsy feminism to sell period underwear and yogurt has been like watching the raptors in "Jurassic Park" learn to operate a door handle — a lesson in how the right tools can be adapted by the very forces they have been designed to hold at bay.

WHAT GAMERS ARE SAYING

5 diggs

Chris Brandrick shares the results from the third annual State of Switch survey, asking folks what they think about Nintendo's machine.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account