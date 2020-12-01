Melania Trump just posted the first photos of this year's White House Christmas decorations, and it's a Christmas miracle: they look blessedly normal, and even quite pretty. They're perfectly apt for this year's theme, "America the Beautiful."

This year's decorations feature elegant and fairly restrained choices, though they remain a little heavy on the red, as is Melania's wont.

The long hallway features an unusual decorative choice: non-pine plants on elevated planters. Points for originality.

The decorations also include a little village with a hospital, as a nod to healthcare workers who have battled the coronavirus pandemic. Bleak, but thoughtful.

There's also the annual gingerbread house, featuring hundreds of pounds of gingerbread and icing. This year is actually the first time the structure has included the gardens.

And, as always, Melania's slogan has its own special place on an ornament on one of the trees.

The tastefulness of this year's decorations wouldn't be remarkable except that in her four years as First Lady, Melania has developed a track record for decidedly quirkier decorative choices. Compare this year's decorations to those of the last three years, in photos below.



2019: "The Spirit of America"

Decorations for 2019 were actually alright: despite the eerie connotations of a long, stark white tunnel with a blood-reg rug, they led to a single perfectly nice Christmas tree.

A LOT of trees, but the White House has big rooms, so we'll let it slide.

Ah yes, the classic way to decorate a Christmas tree: gather a small glass bowl of snow from outside and sprinkle it pinch by pinch onto a single branch.

A creative display for a lackluster slogan:

Red and green, Melania, not just… red.



2018: "American Treasures"

This was a banner year for ominous décor at the White House: 2018 was the year of the uncomfortably red and awkwardly bare trees lining this notorious hallway.

"Be Best" made an appearance on a plain white ornament in red and blue, which feels like it would have been more apt for 2019's "Spirit of America" theme.



2017: "Time-Honored Traditions"

Despite the 2017 decorations' lack of festivity, it actually is American tradition to proudly display whiteness in all its underwhelming glory.

Honestly, despite some of the more questionable decorative choices she's made over the years, we have to hand it to Melania: she goes hard for Christmas given that it's a holiday she seems to be pretty well sick of.