NOT TOO COOL FOR SCHOOL

· Updated:

A college degree is not always essential for a successful career as college dropouts Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Kanye West have famously demonstrated. On the other hand, attending an institution of higher learning probably doesn't hurt on the road to achieving one's dreams.

But does being educated help in achieving celebrity status? DegreeQuery took a look at 125 celebrities gleaned from Hypeauditor's Top 1,000 Instagram Influencers and other various news sources, crunched the data and put together a cool infographic of where the "world's most famous people" went to school.

According to the numbers, the most common education level among these celebrities is a high school degree, but for those who have pursued a bachelor's degree, the most common alma maters are New York University and UCLA.


[Read more at DegreeQuery]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

DEATH OF TAXES

1 digg propublica.org

Every year, the IRS annual report is an opportunity to measure how effectively the US government has sabotaged its own ability to enforce its tax laws. This year's report signals historic lows for US tax enforcement.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample