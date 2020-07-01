A college degree is not always essential for a successful career as college dropouts Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Kanye West have famously demonstrated. On the other hand, attending an institution of higher learning probably doesn't hurt on the road to achieving one's dreams.

But does being educated help in achieving celebrity status? DegreeQuery took a look at 125 celebrities gleaned from Hypeauditor's Top 1,000 Instagram Influencers and other various news sources, crunched the data and put together a cool infographic of where the "world's most famous people" went to school.

According to the numbers, the most common education level among these celebrities is a high school degree, but for those who have pursued a bachelor's degree, the most common alma maters are New York University and UCLA.

﻿



