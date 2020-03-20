What We're Buying For Quarantine, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Shot over the course of six years, the photographer has compiled a new book and exhibition that sees the hipsters and locals unite in all their polarising glory.

[See the photos at It's Nice That]

It's street photography in a very non-confrontational sense: anonymous scenes and weird little details," he shares. "I have always had a fascination with off-moments, the traces, and the subtle irritations. Instead of showing the car on fire, I think it's interesting to show the black mark on the pavement days later. It leaves room for telling your own story with a sense of ambiguity."

[See the photos at iGNANT]

When the photographer realized the manta, photographed near Lady Elliot Island, was actually pink, "my jaw dropped," he says.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

"Everything in the store is gone. There's not anything in there. There's no rice in there, so we had to get a substitute for that. At one of the smaller grocery stores near me, they were limiting what you could buy, and saying one person could only get one case of water. But I think we'll be fine, with water. Why are people going so crazy? Just use tap water!"

[See the photos at The New Yorker]

Last week, as fears around the Coronavirus began to swirl, the Jewish community of Stamford Hill took to the streets for one final celebration.

[See the photos at Huck Magazine]