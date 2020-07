Despite the United States experiencing an unprecedented heath crisis, many people are still refusing to wear masks or believe the whole thing is a hoax. Matt Buechele imagines what people from today would sound like if they were sinking on the Titanic.

"Don't you think it's weird that it's an election year and we're talking about an iceberg?" he quips.

if people today were on the titanic pic.twitter.com/7Lu3zKDgQ9 — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) July 8, 2020

