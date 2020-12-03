What People Think It's Like To Own A Business Is Very Different From The Reality
It's more "The Office" than "The Devil Wears Prada."
[Via TikTok]
Yes, there was suffering, heartache, and noise. But if you look carefully, this strange year also served up something surprising: reasons to be hopeful. Here are 18 new ideas that just might shape our whole future.
The famous Arecibo radio telescope collapsed unexpectedly earlier this week after being in operation for 54 years, and the footage is terrifying.
Melissa Carone's testimony of voter fraud on Wednesday was off the rails, to say the least, but comedian Ben Yahr was able to spin straw into gold.
A third unexplained gigantic metal monolith has been placed atop a mountain in California.
See when you might be able to get a shot.
Towns looking to green police departments, instead of defunding them, are turning to an interesting luxury brand.
Looks can be deceiving when it comes to the spider-tailed viper.
As the pandemic has taken a grip, so have the misinformation spreaders. Here are five ways to spot the holes in their logic.
White-collar unions need to check tech giants before they set a dangerous precedent: reduced pay for working from home post-pandemic
Melissa Carone spoke at a hearing of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and her testimony turned heads.
Literary fans and celebrities who starred in Tolkien films start a crowdfunding campaign to preserve the house.
If you're going out of your way to watch "Home Alone" as a childless adult, you need to have a word with yourself.
Somehow these ads just keep getting better and better.
The doctoral student who hosted a party for more than 20 naked men — including diplomats — in defiance of the COVID lockdown says nurses were present and everyone was tested.
Bella Poarch lip syncing to Millie B's "M to the B" has reigned supreme this year on TikTok, and topped this year's viral charts.
It posed a severe danger to the user as well as enemy combatants.
The world's most sophisticated man shows how he cuts his hair with an As Seen On TV product.
The drama comes to Netflix on January 29th, 2021.
No more Mr Nice Guys! With his role in the HBO miniseries, Grant — like Richard Gere and Vince Vaughn — has swapped charm for smarm, reflecting a changing society.
Climbing ropes, guitar strings, and hand sanitizer are among the newly reported uses for the toxic "forever" chemicals.
You might spend hours staring at your phone, waiting for a reply to a text. Maybe they talk over you in a group of friends or in a group chat. Or perhaps their attention seems to drift, their gaze averted, whenever you talk.
Donald Trump claimed a COVID-19 overflow site at Renown Hospital was "fake." Then Dr. Jacob Keeperman showed up on CNN.
Gitanjali is a 15-year-old scientist and inventor who uses technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to cyberbullying.
You got to watch out when you're driving.
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge rarely gets shut down, but this Monday the bridge was closed due to high winds and safety concerns.
Jason Njoku's IrokoTV is a streaming platform for Nollywood, Nigeria's robust movie industry. But finding customers on the continent has been hampered by the economic realities facing many Africans.
Congresswoman Katie Porter had a fiery exchange with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, saying he was "play acting" as a lawyer during a House hearing on relief funds for the coronavirus.
The band's merch has come a long way since being sold in parking lots, thanks to mainstream collaborations with Nike, Crocs, and other brands.
Our vision of the good life is stuck in the twentieth century. It's time to reinvent it — starting with home ownership.
From Jerusalem to New York City to Venice, here's what major cities looked like more than 100 years ago.
What has emerged is a patchwork of strategies that reveals lessons about what works — and what doesn't.
Scammers are having a field day with gullible eBay bidders who don't realize that they're literally bidding on packaging.
The new architectures of protection hastily installed across our built environments aim to keep us safe. Yet the plexi shields and hoods are little more than the architectural equivalents of hydroxychloroquine.
This hat is the perfect way to indicate that you're feeling the holiday spirit.
Watch this pet bird take a ride on his human as his strumming guitar.
The number of abandoned oil and gas wells is on the verge of exploding and states can't keep up. These industry insiders want to be part of the solution.
A new study reveals differences in thumb movement between humans and Neanderthals which points to differences in tool use.
When you're hungry and are isolating in a hotel room, a hotel iron can suddenly be very handy.
In the rich, lazy and happy 1990s, Americans imagined a world that could be just like them.
A tiny invasive species, the spiny water flea, is decimating plankton in the lakes, rattling an ecosystem that supports valuable fisheries.
Even lying down on the floor takes too much energy.
The film "Downfall" offers a comforting moral closure to the story of Adolf Hitler, but the reality is not that simple.
Kazuo Odachi is one of the last living members of a group never meant to survive. He wants to remind Japan that before its modern success came the sacrifices of the young pilots who gave their lives.
Peter Sripol uses a 3D printer and a lathe to power a Nerf Blaster with a combustible engine.
The new HBO Max docuseries "Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults" examines the bizarre "Star Trek"-inspired death cult through interviews with former members and archival footage.
There is real contentment to be found in browsing Wikipedia — especially when you stumble across a particular object of interest.