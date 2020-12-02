What Parents Think Their Children Are Doing When They Fix The WiFi
They think we are technology whizzes. We really are not.
[Via TikTok]
In a popular Ask Reddit thread, someone asked what popular sayings are "actually bullsh*t." Here are our favorite responses.
The director and cast, including Al Pacino, Sofia Coppola and Andy Garcia, look back at making "Part III," which has been re-edited (and retitled) for its 30th anniversary.
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge rarely gets shut down, but this Monday the bridge was closed due to high winds and safety concerns.
So this is what healthcare could look like if it weren't a giant mess.
Harry Styles, Variety's Grammy-nominated Hitmaker of the Year, goes deep on the music industry, "the great pause" and finding his own muses.
According to doctors, here are 10 possible reasons why you're feeling cold all the time, including anemia, vitamin deficiency, diabetes, aging and more.
Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to choose Taylor Swift's "Love Story" as the soundtrack to Satan falling love with a personified 2020.
Tech journalists love to trash the Touch Bar, and I don't get it. It's super useful, offering more utility than the function keys it replaced. Let me make my case.
It appears science may have found the COVID-19 pandemic's off-ramp, but if we're not careful, we could fail to take full advantage of it.
For years, Alfonso Ribeiro couldn't escape the shadow of his most iconic character, Carlton Banks. But pure, unfettered joy like his can be restrained for only so long.
The new four-part Netflix docuseries "Alien Worlds" envisions what alien planets could look like, from creatures to landscapes, using science and CGI.
She doesn't need too much for Christmas, just an apple pie and some oranges.
The Georgia Republican's stock trades have far outpaced those of his Senate colleagues and have included a range of companies within his Senate committees' oversight, an analysis shows.
It's hard to tell whether this was a fault made by the car's self-driving feature or human error, but either way, it was dangerous.
Over the course of the pandemic, I've been assailed by targeted ads for "life-changing' products" — so I put a selection of them to the test.
Having access to safe water at all times is important. Whether you're roughing it in the woods or simply prepping for an emergency, having this water filter handy is absolutely worthwhile.
"I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there's a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much"
Fences have major, sometimes deadly, effects on land and wildlife around the world that are rarely measured.
The Natural History Museum in London is inviting the public to participate in the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition by voting for the People's Choice Award winner. Here are a few of our favorite finalists.
Among Us would have looked fantastic on the handheld platform.
And yet Kristi Noem continues to downplay the virus, refuse a mask mandate, and ignore the terrible price her state is paying.
Hannah Vivenette got a disturbing surprise while recording a video for TikTok.
It has nothing to do with Catherine O'Hara, Donald Trump, or sequels.
It's a story of director versus screenwriter, legend versus fact — and it's the foundation of David Fincher's latest film, 'Mank.'
YouTuber JerryRigEverything puts the Google Pixel 5 through a durability test, which brings up the question: Has there ever been a tech durability test that hasn't made you crawl back into the seat?
From hours-long tantra sessions to a worshipful, open celebration of the clit, Sting's sex life set new standards for male sexuality. But has he finally found release?
Shelli Taylor had been an executive for Planet Fitness and Starbucks, and Alamo's founder, Tim League, recruited and hired her before the pandemic to manage growth and expansion. Instead, she found herself confronting a crisis.
Why is racing fuel so much more expensive than basic gasoline?
There's a lot of material to work with.
"End chef culture already. Take care of the people who actually make and serve the food you breathlessly 'gram."
Everyone knows the difference in zeroes between a billion and million but when it's laid out using equal installments the magnitude jumps out.
I've helped build nearly 250 memorials for dead cyclists. Here's what it's taught me about what it means to ride a bike.
The small biotech's promising coronavirus vaccine candidate is only half of the reason.
This Amazon deliveryman ran for his life after being pursued by a mob of angry chickens.
Homeowners in the Seattle suburbs have been getting disturbing visits from members of the Moorish sovereign citizen movement.
More diversity is great! Let's just not forget the actual positions and job responsibilities and histories of these people.
Guitarist Zahra P went full sicko mode and let her fingers and guitar do the talking.
In her memoir, Katherine May suggests that retreating from the world in the coldest months has its benefits.
The shape of passenger airplanes has remained largely the same since the 1950s. Now radically new designs are promising to turn the aviation industry greener — finally.
Here's why PVC cement, which is not technically glue, spins when you drop it in water.
We reached out to a number of historians of science for their take on the biggest scientific fraud of the last half-century.
Despite being the picture of an ultra-modern city, ancient superstitions still play an everyday role in people's lives in Hong Kong.
Blue Jays are the "honey badgers" of the bird kingdom.
It might seem unbelievable given that the "Christmas creep" now begins before Halloween, but the true Christmas season actually starts on Christmas Day itself. That's right: December 25 marks the official start of the 12 days of Christmas, the Christian tradition that shares its name with a relentlessly stick-in-your-head Christmas carol.
The McRib and its 28 ingredients are back yet again.
Brad Parscale reflects on the mistakes that Donald Trump made on the 2020 presidential election campaign.