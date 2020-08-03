This Guy's Speech About Becoming A Father Is One Of The Most Profound Mediations We've Ever Heard About Parenthood
Kier, a therapist and family vlogger, had wise, moving thoughts about what it means to be a parent.
[Via Twitter]
Get ready for an incredibly long list of incredibly long shots. These are some of the most unforgettable unbroken shots in cinema history.
The COVID-19 pandemic could swipe roughly $200 billion from state coffers by June of next year, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute's State and Local Finance Initiative.
A 200-watt laser is basically a death ray.
Thirty-one years after the Purple One's weirdest No. 1 smash ruled radio, we're still not sure if it's terrible or avant-garde. But there's never been anything like it.
What Artur Samarin pulled off at a school in small-town Pennsylvania is one of the boldest hoaxes of our time.
"There is no air in the tube to cushion the water, so it's the sound of the water hitting glass directly in a vacuum."
The biggest names in Japanese technology vied to bring them to market.
Remy Labesque has a compelling day job: He's senior industrial designer at Tesla Inc. in Los Angeles. But for three years, he's worked on a side project that's enviable to people outside Elon Musk's universe. Labesque has reengineered the classic chocolate chip because, he says, the 80-year-old teardrop shape is ill-suited to its function.
"We called 911 and the FHP pulled them over several miles down the road as we passed them again. There were several attempts by the driver of the semi to shake the guy off the hood as we followed behind."
Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.
The waxy architectural wonders seem to grow like crystals.
Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper's latest video takes on Trump's threats to ban TikTok.
A group of Iowa teachers have sent their own mock obituaries to their governor in hopes she'll revisit plans for reopening schools.
You have to initiate the pizza-loving at an early age.
Their gobsmacked reactions helped Blaine get his first TV show, "David Blaine: Street Magic."
As a jaded TV news producer covering a murdered musician, a sexist mayor, and a brewing protest movement, I had no choice but to become a part of the story.
It's not over, until it's over.
It costs time and money to access a lot of true and important information, while a lot of bullsh*t is completely free.
Despite the brand's reputation for beige styling and pudding-soft suspension, it once manufactured some thrilling cars — the 1987 Grand National chief among them.
Because, you know, waterskiing is not challenging enough on its own.
This 24-year-old Iraqi who lives in London has spent two years hunting cheaters in Overwatch and Valorant, getting thousands of cheaters banned and helping gaming companies improve their games.
The skewed version of history that is being taught in American schools doesn't acknowledge how white supremacy has ben part of American history since its founding.
Contracts, emails and spreadsheets that Juanita and Dawn Ramos shared with ProPublica detail how domestic and foreign investors, many with marijauna industry ties, seized upon the nation's public health disaster.
The ongoing saga of Spotify's embattled discovery tool.
"After over 20 tries and months of preparations, I finally rolled away from the World's First 360 Double Backflip on BMX. This has to be one of the hardest tricks I've ever landed in my life."
Faced with a tight budget and rising demands on its 17 officer police department, the City of Alexandria in Campbell County tried something different.
Microsoft wants to buy the Chinese app, and the administration needs to get out of the way.
The beautiful Parisian buildings located at 145 rue la Fayette, 29 rue Quincampoix, and 44 rue d'Aboukir are not real. Here's a tour of some of the most interesting fake façades in Paris.
The ranking reveals a sad reality: people are really bored right now, and that leaves a lot of room for mediocre content to flourish.
How hard is it to construct a fishing rod from scratch? Here's how one intrepid YouTuber built his and demonstrated that it worked.
But their fear makes everyone less safe.
Bitcoin payments and IP addresses led investigators to two of the alleged perpetrators in just over two weeks.
Makes our knees shake just looking at him go.
From the outside, it looked like any other Forest Hill mansion. Inside, it housed dozens of children from around the world — kids from war-torn countries, kids other people gave back, kids who had nowhere else to go. The story of the family who couldn't stop adopting.
"Listen," a friend told me. "There's this job I heard about — it's at a law firm, you'll make bank."
After approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour — have returned to Earth.
A science editor joked on Twitter that the roundworm is overrated. Soon, his tweet was being attacked as a privileged microaggression.
Visas for farmworkers have surged under Trump. But the program has subjected some workers to horrific abuse.
Some venues are trying a new concept during the coronavirus pandemic: drive-in concerts. Here's what attendees are saying about the experience.
Stimulating the brain in specific ways can generate mental images of simple shapes.
Every year, Mattel sells nearly $1B worth of new toy cars to kids. But on the secondary market, adult collectors and dealers reign supreme.
"You're so lucky, because we don't steal."
Reports from two small companies illustrate the paths small, locally conscious firms are taking to survive the current economic and public health disaster.
Avoiding drones' prying eyes can be as complicated as donning a high-tech hoodie and as simple as ducking under a tree.
Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 integrates Bing Maps into their latest version which makes discovering your house while flying above possible.
