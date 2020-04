In the age of quarantine, weekdays and weekends run together in a mess of lying on the couch and looking at a screen. Which is why it's helpful to get an occasional reminder about what day it is — and Cleveland's Fox 8 and anchor Todd Meany are on it:

What day is it? The official answer is….. #WhatDayIsIt pic.twitter.com/WrJGVrY1Go — Todd Meany (@toddmeany) April 7, 2020



Yesterday, it was Monday:

Today's installment of the hottest thing on local TV: "What Day Is It?" by @fox8news in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/YfOxbxn9q5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 7, 2020



The gag started last week on April 1st, and Meany and co. have stuck with it since then:



[Via Twitter]