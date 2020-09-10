It's sometimes hard to wrap our heads around how big of a figure a trillion dollars is, so here's a graph from Information Is Beautiful that helps illustrate what it actually looks like.

Information Is Beautiful used data from various sources to compare and contrast different things that are valued in the trillions of dollars.

See a full-size image of the illustration here.

Starting at the lower end of the spectrum, the European Green Deal, a finance plan that aims to turn the EU into a carbon-free economy, would cost $1.2 trillion. In contrast, Joe Biden's Clean Energy Revolution, a plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, costs $2.5 trillion. In more sobering news, the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic to the world is estimated to be around $26.8 trillion.

Looking at the wealth of some of the richest people in the world, we can see that the net worth of individuals with more than $1 million of investable assets adds up to around $74 trillion, while the total wealth of the top 1% richest people in the world comes in at a staggering $158 trillion.



[Via Information is Beautiful]