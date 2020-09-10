ONE IN A TRILLION

Digg · Updated:

It's sometimes hard to wrap our heads around how big of a figure a trillion dollars is, so here's a graph from Information Is Beautiful that helps illustrate what it actually looks like.

Information Is Beautiful used data from various sources to compare and contrast different things that are valued in the trillions of dollars.

See a full-size image of the illustration here.

Starting at the lower end of the spectrum, the European Green Deal, a finance plan that aims to turn the EU into a carbon-free economy, would cost $1.2 trillion. In contrast, Joe Biden's Clean Energy Revolution, a plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, costs $2.5 trillion. In more sobering news, the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic to the world is estimated to be around $26.8 trillion.

Looking at the wealth of some of the richest people in the world, we can see that the net worth of individuals with more than $1 million of investable assets adds up to around $74 trillion, while the total wealth of the top 1% richest people in the world comes in at a staggering $158 trillion.


[Via Information is Beautiful]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

MIRACLE WORKER

bbc.com

Two Jewish girls from north-eastern France found themselves in great danger when Germany invaded 80 years ago. But while their parents and younger sister were caught and murdered, they survived — with dozens of other Jewish children — thanks to the bravery of a nun in a convent near Toulouse.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account