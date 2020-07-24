The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "My nouns? Adjective," imagine doing the dishes with that view, Marco Rubio's John Lewis tribute gaffe, Trump's cognitive test meme and Lin-Manuel Miranda's lip bite.
5. My Nouns? Adjective
The meme
Last December, Twitter user @jpbrammer tweeted "my Heights? Wuthering!!", playing on the title of the famous Emily Brontë novel "Wuthering Heights." A few days ago, he tweeted the same tweet, and though the tweet has since been deleted, it ended up setting off a storm of responses, with Twitter users joining in the wordplay game with different references to works in popular media.
Examples
And while this may not be the most clever of memes, it certainly has its moments when some people miss out on the point of the joke:
B.J. Pang-Chieh Ho
4. Marco Rubio's John Lewis Tribute
The meme
Last week we lost the towering civil rights activist and US Representative John Lewis. As tributes from around the country poured in on social media, one particular photo stood out. Florida Senator Marco Rubio offered his condolences on Twitter and shared an image of himself and the late Elijah Cummings in what can only be described as an egregious social media misfire. Unfortunately for him, screenshots are forever. The result? The lowest quality dunks for a high-quality faux pas.
Examples
Adwait Patil
3. Trump's Cognitive Test
The meme
Are we still talking about President Trump's cognitive test nearly a week after his interview with Chris Wallace? You bet we are — but to be fair, so is he. To recap, over the weekend, Trump challenged Joe Biden to take the same test he had taken, to which Wallace responded that he, too, had taken it and, "well, it's not the hardest test." Trump then claimed that "the last five questions… get very hard," and the internet spent the better part of a week rightfully mocking him for it.
Cut to another Fox News interview, this time with medical contributor Marc Siegel, that aired Wednesday. "The last questions are much more difficult, like a memory question," Trump insisted. "It's like, you go, 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' So they say, 'Could you repeat that?' 'So I said, 'Yeah. So it's person, woman, man, camera, TV.'" He then kept repeating the series of words — and eventually other people started repeating them too. Is it the funniest meme? No. Is it worth telling you about? Person, woman, man, camera, TV.
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
3. Imagine Doing Dishes With That View
The meme:
While most of us have spent the last four months stuck inside our homes with unremarkable scenery, some lucky individuals have had the luxury of washing their dishes with dazzling vistas outside their windows. In May, Happy Home Interiors Facebook posted a jealousy-inducing photograph of a kitchen with a wooded landscape outside the window.
This sparked the imagination of one Twitter user, who cut out the vantage point from the photo and replaced it with a background from "SpongeBob SquarePants."
Others joined in on the fun and the Imagine Doing The Dishes With That View meme was born.
Examples
James Crugnale
1. Lin-Manual Miranda's Lip Bite Photo
The meme: If you don't know what this is in reference to or haven't seen the photo (or one of them, anyway) in question yet, the best thing to do would be to log off now before you do. If you have seen it, welcome. Can't say this is a safe space, since below you will find many, many iterations of the photo in question, but you're in good company here.
So here's the thing: Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of musicals "Hamilton" and "In the Heights," has a habit of taking a very particular kind of selfie, in which he is seductively biting one side of his lower lip. These two examples just scrape the surface:
For reasons that we will explore below, for the most part, these photos have been driving Twitter absolutely nuts. The mere mention of it sets people off — and that's without considering some of the more heinous things people have done with the photo(s).
Examples
Here's the thing about the lip bite (which Mel Magazine just wrote about as a broader trend): it's the kind of move that's common enough to read on the page, but translated to reality, it really isn't guaranteed to achieve the same effect.
Or maybe it does! A successful lip bite really comes down to the person doing it more than the move itself. If you find Lin-Manuel Miranda overwhelmingly sexy, then chances are the lip-bite pics strike you as attractive. But if you, like the majority of the internet, think of Lin-Manuel as the friendly, gregarious, musical-writing, positive affirmation-tweeting, wholesome history nerd that his brand would make him out to be, it's going to be hard for a photo like this not to knock the wind out of you. It feels like seeing your uncle's lip bite selfie.
Anyway, sorry to Lin-Manuel, who, for the record, is well aware of this discourse:
Molly Bradley
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank "this is cake," Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans tweet and more.