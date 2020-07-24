The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "My nouns? Adjective," imagine doing the dishes with that view, Marco Rubio's John Lewis tribute gaffe, Trump's cognitive test meme and Lin-Manuel Miranda's lip bite.

5. My Nouns? Adjective

The meme

Last December, Twitter user @jpbrammer tweeted "my Heights? Wuthering!!", playing on the title of the famous Emily Brontë novel "Wuthering Heights." A few days ago, he tweeted the same tweet, and though the tweet has since been deleted, it ended up setting off a storm of responses, with Twitter users joining in the wordplay game with different references to works in popular media.



Examples



My Identity? Bourne.

My Supremacy? Bourne.

My Ultimatum? Bourne.

My Legacy? Bourne.

My Bourne? Jason. — Justin Scaife (@JustinScaife) July 22, 2020

And while this may not be the most clever of memes, it certainly has its moments when some people miss out on the point of the joke:

y'all i can not fucking breathe pic.twitter.com/2MsObKj2oc — シ (@SAME0LMISTAKE) July 21, 2020

B.J. Pang-Chieh Ho

4. Marco Rubio's John Lewis Tribute

The meme

Last week we lost the towering civil rights activist and US Representative John Lewis. As tributes from around the country poured in on social media, one particular photo stood out. Florida Senator Marco Rubio offered his condolences on Twitter and shared an image of himself and the late Elijah Cummings in what can only be described as an egregious social media misfire. Unfortunately for him, screenshots are forever. The result? The lowest quality dunks for a high-quality faux pas.



Examples



marco rubio's tweet about john lewis – which is now his profile pic – is a photo of elijah cummings. pic.twitter.com/S5N53I2tRI — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 18, 2020

Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo



John Lewis was a genuine American hero



I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below



My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020

Here is Marco Rubio having a great time with Putin.



Oh wait. Sorry my bad. I get confused. I mean… pic.twitter.com/VEA5FL7zni — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) July 18, 2020

I am honored and blessed to know @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/iej7uUO0cI — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) July 18, 2020

It was an honor to know Marco Rubio pic.twitter.com/K5mxOk9XM0 — Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) July 18, 2020

Adwait Patil

3. Trump's Cognitive Test

The meme

Are we still talking about President Trump's cognitive test nearly a week after his interview with Chris Wallace? You bet we are — but to be fair, so is he. To recap, over the weekend, Trump challenged Joe Biden to take the same test he had taken, to which Wallace responded that he, too, had taken it and, "well, it's not the hardest test." Trump then claimed that "the last five questions… get very hard," and the internet spent the better part of a week rightfully mocking him for it.

Cut to another Fox News interview, this time with medical contributor Marc Siegel, that aired Wednesday. "The last questions are much more difficult, like a memory question," Trump insisted. "It's like, you go, 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' So they say, 'Could you repeat that?' 'So I said, 'Yeah. So it's person, woman, man, camera, TV.'" He then kept repeating the series of words — and eventually other people started repeating them too. Is it the funniest meme? No. Is it worth telling you about? Person, woman, man, camera, TV.

… trump's explanation of the cognitive test he took is quite something. pic.twitter.com/2lpqSRTTbl — fake nick ramsey @ 🏡 (@nick_ramsey) July 23, 2020



Examples



"A house divided against itself, cannot stand." Abraham Lincoln



"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." Franklin D. Roosevelt



"We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek." @BarackObama



"Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV" @realDonaldTrump — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) July 23, 2020

About to go to bed praying that the nuclear launch code isn't "Person Woman Man Camera TV" — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) July 23, 2020

Who else wants Joe Biden to walk up to Donald Trump at the first debate, look him in the eye, say person, woman, man, camera, TV, and then stroll casually back to the podium. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) July 23, 2020

Ok it's been 30 minutes since I tweeted this.



*closing my eyes*



Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. https://t.co/4KduYtEhwB — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 23, 2020

I believe in free health care for every person, woman, man, camera, TV. — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) July 23, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

3. Imagine Doing Dishes With That View

The meme:

While most of us have spent the last four months stuck inside our homes with unremarkable scenery, some lucky individuals have had the luxury of washing their dishes with dazzling vistas outside their windows. In May, Happy Home Interiors Facebook posted a jealousy-inducing photograph of a kitchen with a wooded landscape outside the window.

Imagine washing the dishes with these views 💚 Posted by Happy Home – Interiors on Saturday, 30 May 2020

This sparked the imagination of one Twitter user, who cut out the vantage point from the photo and replaced it with a background from "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Others joined in on the fun and the Imagine Doing The Dishes With That View meme was born.



Examples



Imagine doing dishes with that view💚 pic.twitter.com/mAJuv09dWr — dad vision (@mbilik_) July 16, 2020

Imagine doing dishes with that view💚 pic.twitter.com/TTyJn9M7kA — 𝖏𝖔𝖘𝖊 (@urfemmebot) July 18, 2020

Imagine doing the dishes with this view #Folklore pic.twitter.com/SSPJYtjF41 — Big Martha Stewart Energy (@dalybeauty) July 23, 2020

imagine washing dishes with this view <3 pic.twitter.com/iDBNXTgMvB — julia fox's wife (@pqttinsons) July 19, 2020

imagine doing the dishes to this view pic.twitter.com/EHCH1ZTZeU — 𝒻𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 (@kniqhtley) July 19, 2020

James Crugnale

1. Lin-Manual Miranda's Lip Bite Photo

The meme: If you don't know what this is in reference to or haven't seen the photo (or one of them, anyway) in question yet, the best thing to do would be to log off now before you do. If you have seen it, welcome. Can't say this is a safe space, since below you will find many, many iterations of the photo in question, but you're in good company here.

So here's the thing: Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of musicals "Hamilton" and "In the Heights," has a habit of taking a very particular kind of selfie, in which he is seductively biting one side of his lower lip. These two examples just scrape the surface:

i cant go a day without seeing lin manuel miranda bite his lip pic.twitter.com/ecD5VaF8bB — ˗ˏˋ mala🧟ˎˊ˗ (@g0blinbait) July 16, 2020

For reasons that we will explore below, for the most part, these photos have been driving Twitter absolutely nuts. The mere mention of it sets people off — and that's without considering some of the more heinous things people have done with the photo(s).



Examples



i lose 5 years off my life every time i see a lin manuel miranda lip bite picture . — myra (@virgoizms) July 16, 2020

lin manuel miranda logging into twitter to see people making fun of his lip bite: pic.twitter.com/r0GJXFF3MG — kels • FOLKLORE TONIGHT (@langindustry) July 16, 2020

lin manuel lip bite animal crossing QR pic.twitter.com/Rqw0RJye7L — 🍂 j a k e 🍂 (@hemoanarchist) July 20, 2020

Here's the thing about the lip bite (which Mel Magazine just wrote about as a broader trend): it's the kind of move that's common enough to read on the page, but translated to reality, it really isn't guaranteed to achieve the same effect.

Or maybe it does! A successful lip bite really comes down to the person doing it more than the move itself. If you find Lin-Manuel Miranda overwhelmingly sexy, then chances are the lip-bite pics strike you as attractive. But if you, like the majority of the internet, think of Lin-Manuel as the friendly, gregarious, musical-writing, positive affirmation-tweeting, wholesome history nerd that his brand would make him out to be, it's going to be hard for a photo like this not to knock the wind out of you. It feels like seeing your uncle's lip bite selfie.

Anyway, sorry to Lin-Manuel, who, for the record, is well aware of this discourse:

lin manuel miranda is self aware about the lip bite memes😅😁😳 pic.twitter.com/ittP722OYa — ً kate RANA DAYYY (@ICECOLDP0OL) July 18, 2020

Molly Bradley



