The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

5. It's Been A Long Fight

The meme

Drake released the music video for "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk last week, and the internet had a field day with the rapper's over-the-top histrionics.

"It's been a long fight," Drake exclaims during an emotional moment in the video. "It's just been a long fight, and I just have to have a warrior spirit. And that's all."

And yet another Drake meme was born, with scores of Twitter users adding a cheeky caption to the "Degrassi" star's weepy theatrics.



Examples



Me when my job asks me to do the work they pay me to do pic.twitter.com/h9ppltgGdQ — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) August 14, 2020

Me after doing 25 minutes of work pic.twitter.com/2bExuFw39c — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) August 17, 2020

TFW your product intuition and the user data ain't adding up pic.twitter.com/0jOmUHn6gP — Don Richard (@DonaldRichard) August 17, 2020

James Crugnale

4. Michelle Obama At The Democratic National Convention

The meme

Former First Lady Michelle Obama closed out night one of the Democratic National Convention this week with a fiery takedown of President Donald Trump. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head," she said. "He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."

Those lines in particular caught on because of Obama's repetition of "It is what it is" — the expression Trump himself had used in early August to sum up the coronavirus death toll. Gravity of the speech aside, Obama's words also made for the perfect meme material in that they also applied perfectly to everything from ex-boyfriends to bad math students.



Examples



My friends: so why did you break up?



Me: pic.twitter.com/KaWeD8XdSW — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) August 18, 2020

Every math teacher I've ever had talking about me pic.twitter.com/xDptE0Xf9h — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) August 18, 2020

Me, when my friend takes too long to text me backpic.twitter.com/8ZLFKkX512 — Clayton Cubitt (@claytoncubitt) August 18, 2020

My followers finally unfollowing me pic.twitter.com/dgddNxn5hX — Andrew Strauss (@straussanator) August 18, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

3. Men Vs. Women With A Time Machine

The meme

The endless, and pointless, outcomes of time travel have been codified into today's internet culture. With room to maneuver the gender binary, pit one against the other, or simply poke fun at your past self, the "time machine" meme, featuring "Doomer Girl," is a quick release for unhinged thoughts.



Examples



pic.twitter.com/9L8lJg1LMe — adult daisy in your area (@dayclancy) August 19, 2020

Adwait Patil

2. White People Love Saying Meme

The meme

Over the past few days, there have been a fair number of tweets that have popped up noting the oft-used phrases of white people, usually beginning the tweet with the phrase, "White ppl love saying..." While this is certainly not the first time this type of wry observational humor has taken off on the internet, there is an added piquancy to many of these tweets given the Black Lives Matter movement this year. Some of the following examples are more mundane clichés, while others are far less innocuous. But regardless of which camp they fall into, we can all agree that they are for sure overused.



Examples



white ppl love saying "looks like someone isn't too happy" whenever they hear a baby crying in the distance — abs 🙂 (@tropicanapussy) August 19, 2020

white people love saying "black on black crime" like white on white crime isn't both world wars — John Dough 📝💸 (@WhereDaPercsAt) August 17, 2020

White ppl love saying "now if I were my keys, where would I be hiding?" — small wave, no length (@lolzmgolz96) August 18, 2020

white people love saying "get these away from me" after eating a few chips — Chatnigg🅰️h (@chatniggah) August 14, 2020

White people love saying "that's not going anywhere" after they strap something down — Ethan Grogan (@The_Grogs) August 18, 2020

White people love saying "hot enough for ya?" — thot leader (@no_goblins) August 18, 2020

white people love saying "we're back in business" when they get back on the road after getting gas — hype (@TheHyyyype) August 20, 2020

white people love referring to protests as "everything going on" — 🌅 (@blkcollegeteen) August 19, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. Sexual Tension

The meme

It goes without saying that for many of us, months of limited to no contact with other human beings has worked us into a frenzy for intimacy. More than that, it's put us on high alert for any remotely sexual content in the hopes that even a suggestion of it might fulfill us.



Examples



The sexual tension between you & the person looking at the same painting as you in the art museum — elizabeth 🌾🐑 (@prvserpine) August 18, 2020

If you think you wouldn't ordinarily pine for the most pathetic, bottom-of-the-barrel kinds of interactions, check yourself. You know you've been here:

The sexual tension between you and the other person who's last to leave group call — Anno 🌿 (@WowitsAnno) August 13, 2020

And here:

the sexual tension between u and the only other person viewing the google docs — moon (@fullsunkitty) August 18, 2020

And, woof, we've all been here:

the sexual tension between the moon and your eye when it hits it like a big pizza pie — leia loves haley (check link) 𓆏 (@lucysorgana) August 18, 2020

And who hasn't been here:

the sexual tension between you and the girl commissioned to paint a portrait of you — river (@ladyonfires) August 17, 2020

Relish these memories, because we truly do not know when we'll be able to experience them again.

the sexual tension between u and the last breadstick in the basket — corri (@okiecorri) August 19, 2020

Molly Bradley

