The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got sexual tension, "white people love saying," Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention, "It's been a long fight" and men vs. women with a time machine.
5. It's Been A Long Fight
The meme
Drake released the music video for "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk last week, and the internet had a field day with the rapper's over-the-top histrionics.
"It's been a long fight," Drake exclaims during an emotional moment in the video. "It's just been a long fight, and I just have to have a warrior spirit. And that's all."
And yet another Drake meme was born, with scores of Twitter users adding a cheeky caption to the "Degrassi" star's weepy theatrics.
Examples
James Crugnale
4. Michelle Obama At The Democratic National Convention
The meme
Former First Lady Michelle Obama closed out night one of the Democratic National Convention this week with a fiery takedown of President Donald Trump. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head," she said. "He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."
Those lines in particular caught on because of Obama's repetition of "It is what it is" — the expression Trump himself had used in early August to sum up the coronavirus death toll. Gravity of the speech aside, Obama's words also made for the perfect meme material in that they also applied perfectly to everything from ex-boyfriends to bad math students.
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
3. Men Vs. Women With A Time Machine
The meme
The endless, and pointless, outcomes of time travel have been codified into today's internet culture. With room to maneuver the gender binary, pit one against the other, or simply poke fun at your past self, the "time machine" meme, featuring "Doomer Girl," is a quick release for unhinged thoughts.
Examples
Adwait Patil
2. White People Love Saying Meme
The meme
Over the past few days, there have been a fair number of tweets that have popped up noting the oft-used phrases of white people, usually beginning the tweet with the phrase, "White ppl love saying..." While this is certainly not the first time this type of wry observational humor has taken off on the internet, there is an added piquancy to many of these tweets given the Black Lives Matter movement this year. Some of the following examples are more mundane clichés, while others are far less innocuous. But regardless of which camp they fall into, we can all agree that they are for sure overused.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
1. Sexual Tension
The meme
It goes without saying that for many of us, months of limited to no contact with other human beings has worked us into a frenzy for intimacy. More than that, it's put us on high alert for any remotely sexual content in the hopes that even a suggestion of it might fulfill us.
Examples
If you think you wouldn't ordinarily pine for the most pathetic, bottom-of-the-barrel kinds of interactions, check yourself. You know you've been here:
And here:
And, woof, we've all been here:
And who hasn't been here:
Relish these memories, because we truly do not know when we'll be able to experience them again.
Molly Bradley
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank Kylie Jenner's cameo in the "WAP" music video, Robert Pattinson in the kitchen, "you've changed" and "In the Air Tonight."