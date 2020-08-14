The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Kylie Jenner's cameo in the "WAP" music video, Robert Pattinson in the kitchen, "you've changed" and "In the Air Tonight."
4. Kylie Jenner "WAP" Cameo Remixes
The meme
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's music video for "WAP" really is the gift that keeps on giving. It's given us a spot-on impression of Ben Shapiro's imagined reaction to the over-the-top romp. It's given us his actual reaction to "WAP," which entails him clinically reciting the NSFW lyrics. And, thanks to Kylie Jenner's incomprehensible cameo — to which there was backlash and backlash to the backlash — it's also given us this magnificent meme.
In the clip, Jenner walks down a hallway, sans music, and enters an unknown room.
What exactly she's walking into, however, is up for debate.
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
3. Robert Pattinson In The Kitchen
The meme
Back in 2017, "Good Time" co-director Josh Safdie posted a picture of an unshaved, scruffy-looking, tracksuit-wearing Robert Pattinson standing in the middle of a kitchen as promo for the movie. Three years later, the photo started to experience an unexpected second life when Twitter user @a24bitch tweeted out the photo with the caption "my bf came over LOL he's so crazy!!"
The tweet quickly spread as people used the photo to poke fun at the fact that Pattinson looked less like a megawatt movie star and more like an ordinary, schlubby man — the kind of man who resembles your cousin more than he does the next Batman.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
2. "You've Changed"
The meme
Change is part of life. It can happen for all kinds of reasons. Which is why when people tell us we've changed, for the most part, we're like…yeah. That's kind of the nature of living in a slowly deteriorating body in a world we are actively destroying every single day.
But change also happens for more specific, poignant reasons! Everything from daily pet peeves to pop culture phenomena change us. Such as:
Examples
A truly relatable meme. Normalize constantly changing due to consistent disappointment.
Molly Bradley
1. "In The Air Tonight"
The meme
Phil Collins may have been surprised to see the news this week that his 39-year-old song "In the Air Tonight" was back on the charts — coming in at #2 on the iTunes top songs chart behind Cardi B.
Thanks to 21-year-old YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams, the song gained newfound relevance after their video reacting to the song went next-level viral.
The exposure given by the young music fans to the old school banger inspired others to post various recreations of the famous drum break from the song and resurfaced TikToks where folks jubilantly slammed cupboards to the beat.
Examples
James Crugnale
