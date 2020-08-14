The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Kylie Jenner's cameo in the "WAP" music video, Robert Pattinson in the kitchen, "you've changed" and "In the Air Tonight."

4. Kylie Jenner "WAP" Cameo Remixes

The meme

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's music video for "WAP" really is the gift that keeps on giving. It's given us a spot-on impression of Ben Shapiro's imagined reaction to the over-the-top romp. It's given us his actual reaction to "WAP," which entails him clinically reciting the NSFW lyrics. And, thanks to Kylie Jenner's incomprehensible cameo — to which there was backlash and backlash to the backlash — it's also given us this magnificent meme.

In the clip, Jenner walks down a hallway, sans music, and enters an unknown room.

What exactly she's walking into, however, is up for debate.



Examples



Where Kylie went after she opened the door in Cardi and Meg's #WAP video. pic.twitter.com/XRcVWBD96m — The Excelllence (@TheExcelllence) August 7, 2020

did anyone else do this yet pic.twitter.com/oE9niDwLUk — joe (@jxeker) August 7, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

3. Robert Pattinson In The Kitchen

The meme

Back in 2017, "Good Time" co-director Josh Safdie posted a picture of an unshaved, scruffy-looking, tracksuit-wearing Robert Pattinson standing in the middle of a kitchen as promo for the movie. Three years later, the photo started to experience an unexpected second life when Twitter user @a24bitch tweeted out the photo with the caption "my bf came over LOL he's so crazy!!"

my bf came over LOL he's so crazy!! pic.twitter.com/dJRkVPJjvi — britney spears killed jfk (@a24bitch) August 6, 2020

The tweet quickly spread as people used the photo to poke fun at the fact that Pattinson looked less like a megawatt movie star and more like an ordinary, schlubby man — the kind of man who resembles your cousin more than he does the next Batman.



Examples



"Help your cousin get more folding chairs from the garage"



The cousin: pic.twitter.com/vuv26MHENo — Karli Marulli (@VeryFineHat) August 7, 2020

we kicked this dude out of the party 6 times and somehow he keeps getting back in literally no one knows who he is pic.twitter.com/peiHHOJ6Ad — blm donny (@_donnydrama) August 8, 2020

professor: discuss your thoughts with the person next to you



the person next to you: pic.twitter.com/pEkyleZeqQ — bobby wasabi (@bIondiewasabi) August 11, 2020

This dude broke into my house and kept asking for blonde hair dye pic.twitter.com/FZs2IcPm39 — sam (@sammargera420) August 7, 2020

This guy showed up in my house and keeps asking to check out the basement pic.twitter.com/3RWz5VYoyX — jotaro (@UltimateJotaro) August 8, 2020

this man just ate all my yoghurt and now won't stop asking where the tv remote is pic.twitter.com/VvFmbW6ekO — BERTIE GILBERT (@bertieglbrt) August 7, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. "You've Changed"

The meme

Change is part of life. It can happen for all kinds of reasons. Which is why when people tell us we've changed, for the most part, we're like…yeah. That's kind of the nature of living in a slowly deteriorating body in a world we are actively destroying every single day.

But change also happens for more specific, poignant reasons! Everything from daily pet peeves to pop culture phenomena change us. Such as:



Examples



"you changed" bro i found out i'm more than just my sun sign — caro 〰️ (@homemadewitch) August 12, 2020

"you changed" bro i watched a new show and stole the personality of the character i liked the most — jesse loves celeste (@transperaltas) August 12, 2020

"you changed" bro i found out that all my favorite pop punk bands are pedophiles — bri (@livxngproof) August 12, 2020

"you changed" bro tony stark died — tiny t⎊ny (@woIvern) August 11, 2020

"you changed" bro i'm a mirrorball — anna (@cruelsunmer) August 11, 2020

"you changed" bro i watched 16 seasons of grey's anatomy i have no emotions left for you — jade (@cristinasoh) August 12, 2020

"you changed" bro i listened the whole fleetwood mac discography — nela🔮 (@groovyblondie) August 12, 2020

"you changed" yeah I sweat through that other shirt — mattfred (@itsmattfred) August 12, 2020

A truly relatable meme. Normalize constantly changing due to consistent disappointment.

"you changed" bro there was a pandemic and i was in isolation for 6 months — sasha loves nish ZAI DAY (@SOURDIES3L) August 10, 2020

Molly Bradley

1. "In The Air Tonight"

The meme

Phil Collins may have been surprised to see the news this week that his 39-year-old song "In the Air Tonight" was back on the charts — coming in at #2 on the iTunes top songs chart behind Cardi B.

Thanks to 21-year-old YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams, the song gained newfound relevance after their video reacting to the song went next-level viral.

The exposure given by the young music fans to the old school banger inspired others to post various recreations of the famous drum break from the song and resurfaced TikToks where folks jubilantly slammed cupboards to the beat.



Examples



Phil Collins – "In the Air Tonight"

ft. Deer pic.twitter.com/3d3e5sA7I2 — JN11 (@j_nejman11) August 9, 2020

Newly discovered drum lead by Phil Collins, "In the Air Tonight." 🥁 🙌😁



pic.twitter.com/0dE0DyBZoF — Brian Solis (@briansolis) August 11, 2020

James Crugnale

