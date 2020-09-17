The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got OnlyFans spinoffs, "My son can't be gay. He's obsessed with women," item drop when you kill me, "Is for me?" and life on Venus.

5. Item Drop When You Kill Me

The meme

This one is simple: in four images, people are tweeting out what objects they would leave behind in a video game for a character that killed them. So while we can't say this is a wholesome or even a friendly meme, seeing as it involves death via murder, it's kind of a nice one in that it allows you to get to know the person posting their own version of it.

item drop when u kill me https://t.co/CwZCJKTqnB pic.twitter.com/cw9bGUOORT — nuanced opinion guy (@charles_kinbote) September 16, 2020



Examples



Some people drop favorite books or albums, some drop items of clothing, some drop drugs or meds.

item drop when you kill me pic.twitter.com/NexUB3a22e — alex (@alex_abads) September 16, 2020

item drop when you kill me https://t.co/RkdJ8uQsgE pic.twitter.com/GJdGZwyWaX — Miles Klee 🦜 (@MilesKlee) September 16, 2020

Item drop when defeated pic.twitter.com/9gUXUbMO6k — NO JUSTICE | ALL TEETH 🦖☂️⚡️ (@squeedgemonster) September 16, 2020

All things considered, there's some good loot to be gathered out there. Though, if we were playing this game literally — as in, what items are genuinely on you when you're out and about, rather than the items that characterize you — the things we'd leave behind would probably be a lot less interesting, or, alternatively, a lot more bizarre.

item drop when u kill me (on my way back from morrison's) pic.twitter.com/cq0UpurRX2 — Sean Bernard (@seanbgoneill) September 17, 2020

Molly Bradley

4. Life On Venus

The meme

This week, scientists announced that they had discovered possible signs of life on Venus. To be clear, they have not yet found actual signs of life, but rather previously undiscovered traces of a gas called phosphine that could have biological origins. However, news of even the slightest possibility of alien life on the planet closet to Earth was a welcome reprieve from all the other grim news of late. It also ushered in memes joking about Venus's sudden moment in the spotlight and how it's stealing focus from Mars, the planet we've been concentrating most of our space resources to the past few decades. Sorry, Mars, you've had your 30 years of fame. Venus is rising now.



Examples



the aliens from venus backstage waiting for their debut in the third act of 2020 pic.twitter.com/hr4fOXQSvr — jupiterian ✰⁷ (@BLOOMlNGSOUL) September 17, 2020

Scientist finds signs of life on Venus



Bacteria on Mars: pic.twitter.com/X0BoQBKlOR — Ben Herrera (@b10h4z4rd7777) September 14, 2020

Everyone:



2020: AND NOW!



Everyone: Don't.



2020: PLEASE WELCOME



Everyone: Oh god.



2020: CLOUD ALIENS. https://t.co/wfs38WGfcm — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) September 14, 2020

Scientists detect potential signs of extraterrestrial life on Venus.



*Meanwhile Mars: pic.twitter.com/K9kOBDgQPW — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) September 14, 2020

OKAY BUT GIVEN OUR CURRENT SITUATION I DO NOT THINK WE ARE REALLY IN A POSITION TO CALL ANYONE ELSE 'INHOSPITABLE' OR 'TOXIC' https://t.co/IDlL61E1ka — NOT A WOLF (@SICKOFWOLVES) September 14, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

3. My Son Can't Be Gay. He's Obsessed With Women

The meme

Capturing the cluelessness (if not also the subtle homophobia) of so many parents out there, this meme draws a clear distinction between "women" broadly and the icons many of us gay boys obsessed over growing up. It's also a great example of Gay Twitter getting the last laugh: an overheard line which may have once struck fear into their hearts now sets up the perfect punchline. Parents: so close, yet so far away.



Examples



"My son can't be gay. He's obsessed with women."



The women: pic.twitter.com/lKShggHPUx — ✨ (@heyjaeee) September 12, 2020

"My son can't be gay. He's obsessed with women."



The women: https://t.co/FPPfcYExz7 pic.twitter.com/lqx8tlzevJ — Kosoko "PREORDER YESTERDAY IS HISTORY" Jackson (@KosokoJackson) September 13, 2020

"My son can't be gay, every time he watches TV it's all these women talking about sex."



The women: pic.twitter.com/m5oFC416sv — Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) September 13, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

2. OnlyFans Spinoffs

The meme

Popularized by adult performers, OnlyFans, a NSFW social network of profiles available only via paid subscription, gave rise to a long, seemingly never-ending string of punny jokes this week. Numerous members of the Twitterati went down a deep rabbit hole riffing on other humorous potential services that rhymed.



Examples



James Crugnale

1. Is For Me?

The meme

"Is for me 👉😳👈" uses Gen Z's favorite means of communication, emoji and memes, to attack history's biggest, baddest, most entitled villains, be they historical or present-day. It's versatile enough to be used to punch up at the system or to poke fun at yourself, and the template requires little work to create or understand — an ideal combination.



Examples



JK Rowling when a trans person exists pic.twitter.com/TRCYEJ0Ryg — inabber 🦦 (@iNabber69) September 15, 2020

Adwait Patil

