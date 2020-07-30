The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

WE HAVE A JOKE. WE'RE NOT SURE YOU'LL DIGG IT

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got more movies should end with a Rage against the Machine sing, The Last Great American Dynasty, "I have a joke" and "12-year-old me realizing I'm gay."

4. "I Have A Joke"

The meme

Sometimes the greatest memes are the simplest ones, such as the "I have a joke" meme that has taken off on Twitter. Much like the "My nouns? Adjective" meme that we wrote about last week, this meme is a humorous wordplay that begins with someone saying they have a joke about a topic and delivers a punchline with puns or tongue-in-cheek knowledge about said topic.



Examples



I have a joke on Nepotism but will only tell it to my kids. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) July 24, 2020

I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills. https://t.co/uybZPMbkF6 — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) July 24, 2020

I have a joke, but you won't be able to hear it until a male writer repeats it as his own ten minutes later. — Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) July 25, 2020

I have a hydroxychloroquine joke, but it doesn't work — Ilan Schwartz MD PhD (@GermHunterMD) July 25, 2020

I have a Mitch McConnell joke, but it's in Russian. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) July 25, 2020

I have a Star Wars joke, but it's kinda forced. https://t.co/9VdJpL3tLS — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 25, 2020

And here we have the crowning winner of the all from Monica Lewinsky:

i have an intern joke and it… nevermind. https://t.co/SCHRGYVIJV — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 24, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

3. The Last Great American Dynasty

The meme

Who had a Taylor Swift album — with co-production from Aaron Dessner and a Bon Iver feature — on their 2020 bingo card? Not us. Last week, Swift delivered an album filled with feelings and stories, and with that came the memes. The namesake song, a poppy slow burn, is about Rebekah Harkness, an eccentric socialite and artist who Taylor sees a bit of herself in. The title was too ripe not to be memed.



Examples



there goes the last great american dynasty pic.twitter.com/WJ463G82jv — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) July 30, 2020

Ed Markey Taylor Swift

destroying

Joe Kennedy in

debate



🤝



There goes the last great American dynasty — Amanda Wilcox (@amanda_frazier8) July 28, 2020

When Taylor Swift said "There goes the last great American dynasty" i felt that. #Folklore pic.twitter.com/2ADtsrYWHU — Matt (@MattyNitro) July 24, 2020

There goes the last great american dynasty pic.twitter.com/Ta8aECektf — Capital J (@ohcauseshesdead) July 29, 2020

they wrote a whole ass article about the last great american dynasty in my local paper pic.twitter.com/K3qMCtzRv5 — sarah (@delicate_swift) July 25, 2020

there goes the last great american dynasty pic.twitter.com/OEd4L4Znbu — Lucas B, but like, from far away (@Lucas_enship) July 28, 2020

Adwait Patil

2. More Movies Should End With A RATM Song

Not many movies end with the same musical resonance as "The Matrix" does, with The Wachowskis choosing to wrap up the film with Rage Against The Machine's hard rocking track "Wake Up."

A few days ago, Twitter user @leftistthot420 suggested that every movie should be judged by the same standard, and perhaps films would be improved if they also ended with a Rage song.

i think more movies should end with a RATM song like they did in the matrix. i think you could improve nearly every movie with this — Valentina (@leftistthot420) July 26, 2020

Inspired, many creative folks on Twitter cobbled together RATM songs at the end of their favorite movies to see if this theory held up.



Examples



James Crugnale

1. 12-Year-Old Me Realizing I'm Gay

The meme

In these unprecedented times, it feels refreshing when the timeline gets briefly overtaken by people being horny on main. A meme surfaced in the last week in which people share a photo of the person — celebrity, TV or movie character, whoever — who made them realize that they were gay, alongside an image of the character Megan Parker (played by Miranda Cosgrove) from the TV show "Drake & Josh" sipping a soda, cocking her head at something on the computer, and saying, "Interesting."

Delightfully, in the episode the Miranda Cosgrove image is from, her character is apparently "looking up symptoms of a skin disease" — which, holing up in your room as a middle schooler to browse the internet and clinically contemplate a topic of interest? Extremely relatable.



Examples



You know things are wacky when this is the most wholesome thing on the timeline.

Molly Bradley

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank "My nouns? Adjective," imagine doing the dishes with that view, Marco Rubio's John Lewis tribute gaffe, Trump's cognitive test meme and Lin-Manuel Miranda's lip bite.