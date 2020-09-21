After months on hiatus, sports are back in (almost) full swing. Men's and women's basketball leagues are playing their knockout stages in isolated bubbles while football, baseball and hockey have resumed play in empty stadiums.

Here are the sports highlights from this weekend you may have missed:



Anthony Davis Sinks Game-Winning Three

The Lakers' big man guided his team up 2-0 in the Western Conference semi-final with a three-point dagger to close out the game 105-103 against the Denver Nuggets.

🚨👌 AD lines up and KNOCKS DOWN the triple to WIN Game 2 of the WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS! 👌🚨#TissotBuzzerBeater#ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/azdLowx8aK — NBA (@NBA) September 21, 2020

Cam Newton Can't Get It Across The Line

The Seattle Seahawks stopped Newton and the Patriots in the final play to secure victory. After the game, Newton said he was "thinking too much" and had to do better.

AAAAAAAND EXHALE



That'll do it ❗️ pic.twitter.com/SQR6ndhmnV — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 21, 2020

The WNBA Postpones Game 1 Of The Seattle Storm-Minnesota Lynx Semis Because Of Inconclusive COVID-19 Tests

The strict protocols put in place at the bubble meant that inconclusive COVID-19 tests delayed the first game of the semifinal series. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league didn't want to take any risks.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert with excellent information on today's game postponement. @wnba pic.twitter.com/ivtX7fHAb4 — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) September 20, 2020

Jasmine Thomas Scores Career High 31 Points In The Second Semi-Final Series

In the second WNBA semi series, Thomas led the Connecticut Suns to an easy 87-62 victory against the Las Vegas Aces with a career high 31 points in three quarters.

This Cheeky Hungarian Ball Boy Is All Of Us On A Grumpy Day

Sometimes you have to help your team from the sidelines, even if that means becoming the villain for a brief moment.