'Wedding Crashers' Extra Tells A Riveting Anecdote About Vince Vaughn
Normally on film sets, you're not supposed to approach the stars if you're an extra.
[Via TikTok]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Normally on film sets, you're not supposed to approach the stars if you're an extra.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
At 100 million degrees, that's easily a world record for fusion.
This is one of the most unusual obituaries we've ever seen.
Normally on film sets, you're not supposed to approach the stars if you're an extra.
Here's new footage from the Metro Nashville Police of the moment the bomb went off (moment happens at 3:50 in the video).
As the country's second most popular park turns 100, Grand Canyon faces an unprecedented number of existential threats. Eight experts weigh in on the major changes it will undergo during the next century.
Over the weekend, a particularly awful pair of words started trending on social media: super gonorrhea. That's because the World Health Organization recently warned that the pandemic is helping fuel the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, including the bacteria that cause gonorrhea. Unfortunately, the situation is only likely to get worse.
We hope this poor snowboarder fared better afterwards.
The House voted to increase coronavirus disaster relief payments for Americans to $2,000 per person on Monday in a bid by Democrats to capitalize on political divisions among Republicans.
When fabulous clothes are outlawed, only outlaws will be fabulous.
You know it's cold when water turns to ice at the drop of the hat.
The Star Wars saga (or at least, the Skywalker saga) is basically just the lifespan of a Baby Boomer.
In a year when many were insufferable, these celebs made quarantine more bearable
A Metro Nashville Police Department camera captured the moments before the Nashville bombing on Christmas day.
Aviation is one of the fastest rising sources of carbon emissions from transport, but can a small Canadian airline show the industry a way of flying that is better for the planet?
This is a sobering account of the things soldiers go through in the military.
The Trump election fraud story has the TV news biz asking.
We combed through all the best songs of 2020 lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 songs of 2020.
With no body camera footage available, The New York Times built a 3D model of the scene to try to piece together what happened in the final minutes of Breonna Taylor's life.
Considered the strangest and least arousing film of all time, its origins have remained a secret — until now.
The science behind is extremely obscure, so we're glad we have him to break it down for us.
Behind the self-help guru's dangerous approach to the pandemic.
Deck the halls with boughs of folly.
Health researchers say wearing masks and washing your hands often is more important than wiping down surfaces when it comes to protecting yourself from the coronavirus.
And you thought it couldn't get any worse?
People who would order an Espresso are drastically different from people who prefer mochas.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A number of intriguing medical cases caught our eye this year.
Without the usual kitchen amenities at hand, you have to be very creative.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, journalist Rachel Handler began to notice she couldn't find bucatini — a thick spaghetti with a hole in the middle — in her grocery store. It turns out the mystery went far deeper than she could have imagined.
It's hard to stay mad when they're so adorable.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
The coronavirus has disfigured Gallup, a small New Mexico town near Native American reservations, that is now one of the hardest-hit places in the country.
So many potential dates, so many disappointments.
America's most populous state has become one of the nation's worst epicenters for the coronavirus.
Writer and critic Jay Caspian Kang has some questions about your questions.
TikToker Aaron Vankampen's straightforward strategy yields direct results.
The on-set vocal performance of David Prowse is very different from the Darth Vader voice we know so well from James Earl Jones.
Actress Lori Loughlin has been released from federal prison after serving a two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scam, prison spokeswoman Sally Swarts said Monday.
"Doesn't matter if you are a loser" is the most apt Peloton instructor chant we've ever seen.
A block of buildings in the Brazilian city is home to the biggest concentration of crack users in the country, and photographer Luca Meola has been documenting residents there for years.
The flying blades can cause injury and damage property, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
There are no additional explosive threats known at this time, authorities said.
Officials confirmed the discovery during a news conference Sunday afternoon.
Zhang Zhan gets four years for reporting on the early stages of the outbreak in Wuhan, where it's believed to have started.
"Very high construction for a consumer product": the team at ABYSS Headphones give their honest opinions on Apple's new AirPods Max from an engineering viewpoint.
When I ask people, most seem to think bananas grow on trees. But they don't, in either the literal or the figurative sense: in fact, they're in danger of extinction.
After spending the fall in their bedrooms, students say their mental health has suffered.