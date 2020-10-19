👋 Welcome to Digg

IT'S NOW ON RECORD

Merriam-Webster.com logs the first known use — "the date of the earliest recorded use in English, as far as it could be determined, of the oldest sense defined in the entry" — of almost every word in its online dictionary.

Using their new Time Traveler feature, you can now find out what words made their print debuts the year you were born (or any other year, for that matter). It's a textual snapshot of that year's cultural zeitgeist.

Here are just a few of those snapshots, beginning back in 1946.

1946

The beginning of the Baby-Boomer generation saw "absurdist," "antifa," "spine-chilling" and "litterbug" make their print debuts.

Merriam-Webster

1965

As the world welcomed Gen X'ers into the fold, "biohazard," defamiliarize" and "wheelie" were printed for the first time.

Merriam-Webster

1980

As Millennials made their way into the world, "comb-over," gazillionaire," homeschool" and "macchiato" appeared in print for the first time.

Merriam-Webster

1995

With the emergence of Gen Z, "genderqueer," "subprime," "noob" and "USB" made their print debuts.

Merriam-Webster

2020

2020 isn't over yet, but this snapshot of words that appeared in print for the first time this year is an eerie depiction of the last 10 months.

Merriam-Webster


[Look up other years on Merriam-Webster's website]

Adwait Patil
Adwait is an Associate Editor at Digg

